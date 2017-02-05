Protests Against Trump’s Immigration Ban: A Timeline

Protests Against Trumps Immigration Ban: A Timeline

February 3rd

Judge James Robart of the Federal District Court in Seattle halts Trumps travel ban, allowing citizens from seven majority Muslim countries, previously prevented from entering the country by Trump’s executive order, to continue their immigration. How have we gotten to this point?

This legal backlash has been spurred on by the many demonstrations around the world protesting Trump’s travel ban.

January 27th

4:43 PM: Trump signs in the executive order, which immediately takes effect: stopping refugees and citizens of Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the country.

6:00 PM: Hameed Khalid Darweesh, a 53 year old Iraqi, who worked for the U.S. military as an interpreter, engineer and contractor, arrives at JFK airport from Iraq and is immediately detained.

January 28th

Throughout the day, the detentions at JFK airport sparked protest across the country. JFK Airport in New York, O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, SFO in San Francisco, LAX in Las Angeles, and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Texas are flooded with demonstrators. Alongside the protests, the ACLU files a law suite on Hameed Darweesh’s behalf, and he is released after 19 hours of detainment.

3:30 PM: Protesters began to fill Logan Airport, Boston, as Mazdak Pourabdollah Tootkaboni and Arghavan Louhghalam, two professors from UMass who were returning from the sustainable engineering conference in Marseille, France, were detained after getting off their flight.

8:49 PM: The director of the ACLU’s voting rights project, Dale Ho, tweeted that a federal judge in New York has granted a stay of deportations from Trump’s executive order.

9:00 PM: Minutes after the New York judge granted a stay, a District Court judge in Virginia blocked the removal of green card holders from Dulles International Airport.

January 29th

1:51 AM: A rare two judge ruling in Boston granted a 7-day restraining order against Trump’s executive order.

7:00 AM: European countries respond negatively to the “Muslim Ban,” with Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany, saying there was no justification for the order.

8:00 AM: In defense of his order, Trump tweets: “Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world – a horrible mess!”

10:00 AM: Protest occur nationally and internationally in London, Chicago, Paris, Los Angeles, Fairfax, Newark, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, and Seattle.

1:00 PM: Protestors fill Copley Square in Boston, demanding the revocation of Trump’s ban.

2:00 PM: Alireza Ghodrati, a PhD worker and green card holder in Boston, has been detained. Alireza had left the U.S. to attend his father’s funeral. When he heard about the executive order, he had cut his trip short, missing his father’s memorial.

3:00 PM: Attorney General, Maura Healey, issues statement: “As the chief legal officers for over 130 million Americans and foreign residents of our states, we condemn President Trump’s unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful executive order and will work together to ensure the federal government obeys the Constitution, respects our history as a nation of immigrants, and does not unlawfully target anyone because of their national origin or faith.”

5:00 PM: As protests continue around the world, President Trump does not back down, claiming his goal is to “protect and serve our country.”

January 30th

8:00 AM: Protesters carrying signs saying, “Do not scapegoat Muslim people,” “We will not go quietly,” and “Help refugees escape war,” packed University Avenue outside the U.S. Consulate in Toronto.

7:21 PM: Democrats arranged a protest outside the Supreme Court, demonstrating against the unconstitutionality of the ban.

Throughout the day, protests took place across the U.K. and a petition was started to ban Trump from visiting the country, receiving over one million signatures in two days.

9:30 PM: Trump fires acting Attorney General, Maura Healey, for claiming the ban was unconstitutional and urging her associates not to defend it.

January 31st

In Las Cruces, New Mexico, an estimated 300 people gathered at the Islamic Center of Las Cruces to show support and protest against Trump’s recent actions. New Mexico State University said they were particularly effected, as 65 students and seven employees there are citizens of the nations included on Trump’s list.

February 1st

12:15 PM: Although federal court orders have suspended the ban, immigrants from the seven effected countries cannot get on a plane because the State Department has revoked their visas.

February 2nd

An estimate several thousand New York delis, grocery stores, and bodegas owned by Yemeni business owners shut down from noon until 8PM in protest of the executive order.

In Portland, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and Sunny Vale thousands of Comcast employees walked off the job in protest of the executive order, after Google employees organized a ‘walk out’ during the week.

The international protests reveal the massive dissent against the Muslim ban, and has encouraged judges to take a legal stand against Trump’s unconstitutional executive order. We are now seeing a legal back and forth between judges and the Trump Administration thanks to the power of every individual voice that make up these mass demonstrations.