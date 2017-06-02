Shadow Foreign Secretary Visits Canterbury: Emily Thornberry on Labour’s chances in Canterbury

Former University of Kent student and Shadow Foreign Secretary, Emily Thornberry was in Canterbury today supporting Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Canterbury and Whitstable, Rosie Duffield. With the race for Number 10 heating up and with just 6 days to go until polling day, the Canterbury and Whitstable Labour Party were buoyed on by the chance to add some political clout to their campaign, in the name of a top shadow cabinet official.

The latest polling from YouGov suggests that the usually safe Conservative seat of Canterbury and Whitstable is now a toss-up between Julian Brazier and the Conservatives, and Rosie Duffield and the Labour Party. With this election set to be one of the tightest in Canterbury’s history, there was a buzz of activity on Canterbury high-street as Emily Thornberry addressed the crowd.

Speaking to Inquire Emily Thornberry said that Julian Brazier was, “absolutely,” going to lose and that the polling which now suggests that Canterbury is a marginal seat is exactly why she was in town today.

When asked about this election, in the wake of Brexit, and how students will be represented by Labour, Thornberry said, “the Labour party is representative of the country. We have people of both opinions in our party. We need to bring people together again by having a proper, strong Brexit that looks after people like you [students] and it has to be the safety and security of the citizens first and the economy second. Any Prime Minister, throughout the centuries, has always put the safety and security of the citizens first and the economy second. Any leader across the world has always had those as the priorities until Theresa May and Brexit. Suddenly there’s a whole load of other nonsense that they are putting up as being their main reasons and it is not looking after our country for the sake of your generation.”

When asked if she thought people should go out and vote tactically to block the Conservatives, Thornberry replied, “I am asking people to vote Labour. I’m asking people to decide. There’s going to be one government or another government. That’s the only choice. You either get a Tory government or a Labour government, so vote Labour.”

Polling day is on 8 June and polls are open from 7am to 10pm.

The candidates running for the seat of Canterbury and Whitstable are as follows:

Julian Brazier – Conservative

Rossie Duffield – Labour

James Flanagan – Liberal Democrat

Henry Stanton – Green