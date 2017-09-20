Student found dead on Canterbury Campus

Freshers’ weekend – A female first year student was found dead in her Tyler Court room on Sunday morning.

Kent Police were called to the scene at 8.37am on Sunday 17 September 2017 to the University of Kent Canterbury campus, following a report a person had died.

Police officers and the South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene where a woman in her late teens was confirmed dead. Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Next of kin are aware and a report will now be prepared for the coroner.

In a statement issued by the University of Kent to InQuire they said: “We can confirm the death of a female first year student at our Canterbury campus on 17 September. Police are not treating the death as suspicious. Next of kin have been informed and support is available for students and staff. Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.”

No details have been released yet on the cause of death.

Molly Hope, InQuire’s Newspaper Culture Editor was working as a welcome helper while the ambulance and police were on site at Tyler Court: “We were moving everyone in, it was a really positive and happy experience on Saturday. We arrived Sunday morning to continue helping students moving in but there were ambulances and police cars outside of Tyler Court.

“We were informed that there had been an incident and access to the flat in question was blocked off. We were told to move aside as the ambulance crew left the premises. Shaken students started coming out of their rooms and we had to calm them down. It was a sombre morning given how excited students usually are when they start their time at uni.”

InQuire will update this article as new information comes in.

If you have been affected by anything in this article you can get support on campus, visit https://www.kent.ac.uk/studentsupport/