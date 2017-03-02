Vice-President Education | Kent Union Leadership Elections 2017

CHARLIE BOND: VP (EDUCATION)

What was your favourite subject in

school and why?

I enjoyed Music because it allowed me

to be expressive and to channel my

passion.

Describe yourself in three words.

Caring, honest, cheerful.

Whatâ€™s been your best University

experience to date?

Being so involved with both academic

and extra-curricular activites such

as ambassador work and GK music

society has meant that Iâ€™ve had some

brilliant experiences at university. A real

highlight was helping to organise and

promote the Battle of the Bands event

held in Medway last year

If you were a cheese, what would you

be and why?

I would be a Babybell because, although

the exterior is tough and protective,

inside is some cheesy goodness.