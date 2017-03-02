Vice-President Education | Kent Union Leadership Elections 2017
A brief note from the InQuire editorial team:
Each candidate was asked to submit answers to four questions, role dependent. These statements appear as they were received and any grammatical or spelling errors are not due to InQuire editorial.
Candidates were also invited to get an InQuire press photo, those who did not attend shall be pictured with the Kent Union candidate head shots.
InQuire do not endorse any of the candidates.
Voting Opens 2nd March â€“ www.kentunion.co.uk/elections
CHARLIE BOND: VP (EDUCATION)
What was your favourite subject in
school and why?
I enjoyed Music because it allowed me
to be expressive and to channel my
passion.
Describe yourself in three words.
Caring, honest, cheerful.
Whatâ€™s been your best University
experience to date?
Being so involved with both academic
and extra-curricular activites such
as ambassador work and GK music
society has meant that Iâ€™ve had some
brilliant experiences at university. A real
highlight was helping to organise and
promote the Battle of the Bands event
held in Medway last year
If you were a cheese, what would you
be and why?
I would be a Babybell because, although
the exterior is tough and protective,
inside is some cheesy goodness.
ALEXANDRIA FOK: VP (EDUCATION)
THIS CANDIDATE HAS
NOT SUBMITTED
A PUBLICITY STATEMENT
FOR INQUIRE
KATIE SCHUMACHER: VP (EDUCATION)
THIS CANDIDATE HAS
NOT SUBMITTED
A PUBLICITY STATEMENT
FOR INQUIRE
STUART LIDBETTER: VP (EDUCATION)
What was your favourite subject in
school and why?
History. I think the element I enjoy the
most is the fact that history is basically
one huge storybook, full of tales of
heroism, tragedy, love and comedy
and I love exploring these stories and
learning about the people within them.
Describe yourself in three words.
Committed, passionate, amicable.
Whatâ€™s been your best University
experience to date?
Winning the most contribution to the
school of classics and archaeology in
my third year at Kent as a recognition
of my volunteering.
If you were a cheese, what would you
be and why?
Brie, as it is soft on the inside (caring)
and strong on the outside (good leader)
and can be eaten with a variety of
things (versatile).
