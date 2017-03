Vice-President Education | Kent Union Leadership Elections 2017

CHARLIE BOND: VP (EDUCATION)

What was your favourite subject in

school and why?

I enjoyed Music because it allowed me

to be expressive and to channel my

passion.

Describe yourself in three words.

Caring, honest, cheerful.

What’s been your best University

experience to date?

Being so involved with both academic

and extra-curricular activites such

as ambassador work and GK music

society has meant that I’ve had some

brilliant experiences at university. A real

highlight was helping to organise and

promote the Battle of the Bands event

held in Medway last year

If you were a cheese, what would you

be and why?

I would be a Babybell because, although

the exterior is tough and protective,

inside is some cheesy goodness.