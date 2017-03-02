Vice-President Welfare | Kent Union Leadership Elections 2017

CLARA LEE: VP (WELFARE)

What never fails to put a smile on your face?

When seagulls dance for worms.

Describe yourself in three words.

Organised, Dedicated, Random

Whatâ€™s been your best University experience to date?

Finding a room full of duvets on campus which essentially became a massive soft play room (sorry housekeeping…)

If you were a cheese, what would you be and why?

A Duddleswell as itâ€™s a hard creamy cheese with a nutty flavour.