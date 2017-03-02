Vice-President Welfare | Kent Union Leadership Elections 2017
A brief note from the InQuire editorial team:
Each candidate was asked to submit answers to four questions, role dependent. These statements appear as they were received and any grammatical or spelling errors are not due to InQuire editorial.
Candidates were also invited to get an InQuire press photo, those who did not attend shall be pictured with the Kent Union candidate head shots.
InQuire do not endorse any of the candidates.
CLARA LEE: VP (WELFARE)
What never fails to put a smile on your face?
When seagulls dance for worms.
Describe yourself in three words.
Organised, Dedicated, Random
Whatâ€™s been your best University experience to date?
Finding a room full of duvets on campus which essentially became a massive soft play room (sorry housekeeping…)
If you were a cheese, what would you be and why?
A Duddleswell as itâ€™s a hard creamy cheese with a nutty flavour.
TESSA MARSHALL: VP (WELFARE)
What never fails to put a smile on your face?
Catching up with a good friend over a pint (or two).
Describe yourself in three words.
Friendly, outgoing, innovative
Whatâ€™s been your best University experience to date?
My best University to experience to date was having the opportunity to travel to London with other Part Time officers to lobby our MP, Julian Brazier over issues such as tuition fees and high rents. It was a great opportunity to make student voices heard and resulted in an impromptu journey around the city looking for cheap cocktails!
If you were a cheese, what would you be and why?
Brie, because it can be eaten in loads of different ways (melted, with nuts or bread), tastes good with cranberry and goes very well with red wine.
ELLESSE COOKE: VP (WELFARE)
THIS CANDIDATE HAS
NOT SUBMITTED
A PUBLICITY STATEMENT
FOR INQUIRE
