Vice-President Activities | Kent Union Leadership Elections 2017

AARON THOMPSON: VP (ACTIVITIES) Whatâ€™s your favourite thing to do in

your spare time and why?

In my Spare time I LOVE to dance. It

allows me to be free to express myself

in any way I want, to any type of music

I want and really puts my creative skills

on show. I also love to teach others so

they can have the same experiences

as me. Describe yourself in three words.

Driven, Creative, Inspiring. Whatâ€™s been your best University

experience to date?

Hosting the Kent Dance Fusion show

in December 2016 – It not only being

a huge success, but also being able to

give opportunities to people to dance

who would not normally be able to

perform and seeing the sheer joy and

excitement they felt, all whilst raising

loads of money for charity! If you were a cheese, what would you

be and why?

Mature Cheddar- Itâ€™s mature, goes with

everything and can never steer you

wrong.

MAHIR SIKAND: VP (ACTIVITIES) Whatâ€™s your favourite thing to do in

your spare time and why?

Dance and hang around with friends. Describe yourself in three words.

Hardworking, dedicating , responsible. Whatâ€™s been your best University

experience to date?

To meet new people. If you were a cheese, what would you

be and why?

Chedder- as it can be bitter and mature

in nature.

EMILY BROGAN: VP (ACTIVITIES) Whatâ€™s your favourite thing to do in

your spare time and why?

Socialising; From cutting shapes in

venue to having a coffee with friends,

I love doing anything that involves

meeting new people! Describe yourself in three words.

Outgoing, fun-loving, optimistic. Whatâ€™s been your best University

experience to date?

Itâ€™s hard to pick from a very full three

years here but thereâ€™s something really

warming about having someone who I

spoke to at an applicant day last year

recognising and approaching me this

year having taken my advice and being

really happy to now be at Kent. If you were a cheese, what would you

be and why?

Camembert, because it only gets better

when you turn up the heat ðŸ˜‰