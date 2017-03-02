Vice-President Activities | Kent Union Leadership Elections 2017
A brief note from the InQuire editorial team:
Each candidate was asked to submit answers to four questions, role dependent. These statements appear as they were received and any grammatical or spelling errors are not due to InQuire editorial.
Candidates were also invited to get an InQuire press photo, those who did not attend shall be pictured with the Kent Union candidate head shots.
InQuire do not endorse any of the candidates.
Voting Opens 2nd March â€“ www.kentunion.co.uk/elections
AARON THOMPSON: VP (ACTIVITIES)
Whatâ€™s your favourite thing to do in
your spare time and why?
In my Spare time I LOVE to dance. It
allows me to be free to express myself
in any way I want, to any type of music
I want and really puts my creative skills
on show. I also love to teach others so
they can have the same experiences
as me.
Describe yourself in three words.
Driven, Creative, Inspiring.
Whatâ€™s been your best University
experience to date?
Hosting the Kent Dance Fusion show
in December 2016 – It not only being
a huge success, but also being able to
give opportunities to people to dance
who would not normally be able to
perform and seeing the sheer joy and
excitement they felt, all whilst raising
loads of money for charity!
If you were a cheese, what would you
be and why?
Mature Cheddar- Itâ€™s mature, goes with
everything and can never steer you
wrong.
MAHIR SIKAND: VP (ACTIVITIES)
Whatâ€™s your favourite thing to do in
your spare time and why?
Dance and hang around with friends.
Describe yourself in three words.
Hardworking, dedicating , responsible.
Whatâ€™s been your best University
experience to date?
To meet new people.
If you were a cheese, what would you
be and why?
Chedder- as it can be bitter and mature
in nature.
EMILY BROGAN: VP (ACTIVITIES)
Whatâ€™s your favourite thing to do in
your spare time and why?
Socialising; From cutting shapes in
venue to having a coffee with friends,
I love doing anything that involves
meeting new people!
Describe yourself in three words.
Outgoing, fun-loving, optimistic.
Whatâ€™s been your best University
experience to date?
Itâ€™s hard to pick from a very full three
years here but thereâ€™s something really
warming about having someone who I
spoke to at an applicant day last year
recognising and approaching me this
year having taken my advice and being
really happy to now be at Kent.
If you were a cheese, what would you
be and why?
Camembert, because it only gets better
when you turn up the heat ðŸ˜‰
YANI KING: VP (ACTIVITIES)
Whatâ€™s your favourite thing to do in
your spare time and why?
Well, to be honest I have a little bit of an
obsession with travelling. I think Iâ€™m just
naturally drawn to discover new places,
and I just love immersing myself in
the culture and meeting new people!
Iâ€™m also a little bit of a shutterbug, I
canâ€™t resist taking pictures of beautiful
scenery I come across!
Describe yourself in three words.
Passionate, Creative and Sassy!
Whatâ€™s been your best University
experience to date?
I absolutely loved being able to
participate in the International
Showcase, it was just such a lovely
feeling to be able to see all of the
cultures we have represented at Kent
come together under one roof and
share it with everyone!
If you were a cheese, what would you
be and why?
To be honest, I think Iâ€™d be a ripe Stilton;
itâ€™s smooth and a little out there, but
packs plenty of bite.
CHARLIE LEYS: VP (ACTIVITIES)
Whatâ€™s your favourite thing to do in
your spare time and why?
Brew beer! Thereâ€™s nothing better than
making something from scratch that
tastes relatively nice and is also vaguely
alcoholic!
Describe yourself in three words.
Fun, committed and outgoing.
Whatâ€™s been your best University
experience to date?
Freshers week 2015-16… Yes, all of it.
If you were a cheese, what would you
be and why?
Brie: rough on the outside, gooey in
the middle. I also work quite well with
bacon!
JORDAN REGAN: VP (ACTIVITIES)
Whatâ€™s your favourite thing to do in
your spare time and why?
I am really passionate about travelling,
so I am always researching new places
to visit in the future. I always write
my own travel blog when Iâ€™m away,
so I enjoy reading other travel diaries
and looking at different styles of
travel photography. I spent 3 months
travelling Australia last summer, and
two months volunteering in South
Africa after my 1st year. Iâ€™m currently
planning my next trip to Japan in April!
Describe yourself in three words.
Dedicated, conscientious and caring.
Whatâ€™s been your best University
experience to date?
My best University experience would be
the period when I was asked to support
societies at Kent Union when they had
no coordinator. During this time, I really
enjoyed learning more about each
society on campus, and getting to meet
with such a wide range of students and
committee members. It was extremely
rewarding to be able to support groups
with running their society, particularly
when I was asked to help with
arranging trips and organising events.
I really appreciated the opportunity to
develop my knowledge of the Student
Activities department, as it was this
experience that confirmed I wanted
to become the next Vice President
Activities.
If you were a cheese, what would you
be and why?
Iâ€™d be a mature cheddar. Itâ€™s an all-rounded loved
cheese that has a strong flavour and
goes with anything. This reflects the
premise of my campaign. I have
robust ideas that will optimise the
running of ALL student groups. Iâ€™m
very approachable and have the
determination and experience to push
forward your ideas and make them a
reality.
HEBA KHAN; VP (ACTIVITIES)
THIS CANDIDATE HAS
NOT SUBMITTED
A PUBLICITY STATEMENT
FOR INQUIRE
Discussions