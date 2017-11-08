The 2017 End of a battle against the ISIS and Invasion of Kurdistan: A Coincidence?

“Throughout history, Kurds have always defended their identity and their rights. Despite past atrocities against the Kurds, we have always pushed through peaceful means.”, these were the words of Masoud Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, when discussing the recent invasion of Kurdistan by Iraqi forces and Iraqi trained militias.

The current situation of severe conflict between Kurdistan and Iraq should come as no surprise, considering that the Iraqi government has been staunchly against granting the Kurds their own state, going as far pointing out that the recently held Kurdish Independence Referendum was illegal.

The idea of a Kurdish state has been something of a near constant topic in the region for around seventy years, and until recently (2010) the US believed that an independent Kurdistan could’ve existed as early as 2030. The process of giving the Kurdish people their own independence has already started (Iraqi Kurdistan has existed since 1992) but since then, there has been no real advance in the creation of a truly independent Kurdish state.

During times like this, people often ask ‘what makes the Kurds so special?’ and admittedly, this is a very good point; why should one community of people, spread across the expanse of the Middle East, be given their own country? Fundamentally, it is for the same reason that any ethnic group should have the right to their own country. The Kurds speak a different language, have different religious beliefs and have often been forced to conform to the ways of the countries where they live; between 1980 and 2002 the use of the Kurdish language in Turkey was illegal and the use of Kurdish names, which have no direct translation into Turkish, are still banned. They are a proud and noble people who have been put down for far too long, and in my view, it is the time to give them the homeland that they deserve.

The issue of betrayal, however, is driving the Kurdish situation towards an unexpected path, which makes the current dispute followed by a successful battle against the Islamic State no coincidence.

Over the past few years, the world watched in shock as the so-called Islamic State moved through parts of war that has torn Syria and other areas of the Middle East like a form of modern day Blitzkrieg; bringing with them not only armed conflict, but war crimes, hostage taking and other unspeakable and sub-human acts of violence. As the rest of the world quaked in our boots, unsure of how to proceed in the region, a small group of fighters were carrying on the good fight, the Kurdish forces, fighting as either members of the Peshmerga (the armed forces of the autonomous Iraqi region of Kurdistan) or members of the YPG, Syrian Kurds formed into combat ready militias to protect the Kurdish people displaced by the Syrian Civil War. During the period that these forces were fighting ISIL on the ground, the rest of the world was happy to support them, which convinced Iraq to put the matter of Kurdish independence to the sideline whilst the US backed the Kurdistan. This could be seen as military support from the anti-IS coalition out of the likes of the US and UK, but also in an attempt to ensure that movements by Turkey, a state that has long been opposed to any form of Kurdish sovereignty, would not interfere with the Kurdish allies, going as far as to patrol the Turkish border in order to ensure that ground operations would be almost impossible. However, now that the fight against ISIL is – thankfully – coming to a successful end, it appears that the US foreign policy no longer wants to aid the Kurds who had supported them for so long.

Such a U-turn in the US’ attitude became evident during the recent incursion of Iraqi and Iraqi-backed Militia into Kurdistan, which was successful in capturing Kirkuk and a Kurdish airbase; the US has kept itself out of the argument leading many Kurds, including Peshmerga volunteers, and especially veterans from the battles against ISIL to feel that the promises that were made to the Kurds, were no more than empty offers of assistance to ensure their cooperation in the fight against ISIL. Of course, with the current political situation in America, it may simply be a case of the wrong President being in power at the wrong time. However, it projects a strong impression that these people have been used, and then discarded by a country that claims to be the ‘land of the free’.

The Kurdish people have been one of the West’s staunchest allies in the ‘war against terror’, and they have proven themselves on countless occasions. Yet, when perhaps they need the help of the West the most, they have been left to fend for themselves. Now, when they are at perhaps at the most vulnerable that they have ever been, they have been deserted.

And I for one do not think that that is right.