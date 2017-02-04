‘Alternative Facts’ is the euphemism that just keeps on giving

In the latest of appalling blunders to have emerged from Donald Trump’s team, Kellyanne Conway’s comment on the non-existent “Bowling Green Massacre” has provided us with another example of the complete and utter inexperience that is currently littering Washington. It is not the first, and by far will not be the last error we see from the new government, so let’s take a look right back at where it all started. A mere two weeks ago. Seems long already, doesn’t it?

Trump has managed to sneak a circus into the White House. Through the eye of the media, we have privileged access to the live slip-ups and unbelievable press faux-pas on behalf of the petri dish of “advisors” he has surrounded himself with… and it’s fantastic for news outlets. Every PR disaster is another limb ripped off and fed to the lions’ pit of reporters. One of the first highly notable (and not to be forgotten anytime soon) brain-farts was again from Trump’s beloved Kellyanne Conway who, in regards to the new government’s calamitous first press conference, where Sean Spicer outright lied (ahem…sorry, “uttered falsehoods”) about inauguration attendance numbers, said they were presenting “alternative facts” to the public. Live. In an interview. On NBC. Whoops.

It caused an immediate and bemused reaction from interviewer Chuck Todd before the term proceeded to shoot around social media at lightning speed. Soon, everyone on the Internet was discussing “Alternative Facts”. Did it hold water? Do they exist? What about the deeper undertones here? And there certainly are some undertones; one no less exemplified by George Orwell as “doublethink”, which is to accept opposing viewpoints at the same time. Comparisons with his famous novel Nineteen-Eighty-Four were soon flooding Twitter, and the Trump administration was likened to The Party innumerable times by innumerable people. However, in true social media fashion we soon found something else about Trump and his minions to be angry about. The resemblance had been worn down to the nub by the time of its death, but that is what’s expected of the left side of the Web. While it’s fun for us liberals to draw parallels to fictional dystopias whenever we notice something that angers us, it’s a very old trick and hardly has any effect in the post-truth age we’re in.

This didn’t stop the masses studying Mrs Conway’s remark, though. Not long after we saw the stupidly-detailed investigation into the meaning of “Alternative Facts” on the television (thanks, CNN), and the pre-agenda’d think-pieces linking it to everything under the sun that’s perceived as mildly inadequate. The uproar about it is completely understandable, and I fully empathise with the anger, but there reaches a stage where scrutiny just becomes analytic overkill. CNN do not need seven journalists sat on a panel on national television to express to us that “Alternative Facts” was an idiotic thing for a United States President’s Counselor to say to the country.

Yes, it’s important to remember this quote, since it serves as a direct contradiction to anything a Trump spokesperson may say regarding “the truth” in the future, but we need to make sure that we do not dilute the potency of the term to a degree that it may soon become completely useless. And we don’t want that, because it’s absolutely hilarious.