The Austrian National Elections: Spectral and Windy Matters

There are strong winds over Europe. That was what the captain of my flight said as we began our descent into Vienna international airport and I white knuckled my armrest. This reality of such weather was not peculiar to Austria: it was present when we took off from London; over the channel and over France, and as the captain’s words suggest all across Western Europe. Arriving safely in Vienna my expectation was to witness the aftermath of a political storm that such winds were remnants of, a storm centered around the new phenomenon known as ‘the rise of the right’. Beyond a few graffiti covered election posters, nothing suggested as tumultuous of a change as imagined.

On the 15th of October the elections for Austria’s legislature, the National Council, saw the largest number of seats go to the conservative Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) with 62 out of the 183 seats. They were followed by the Socialist Party of Austria (SPÖ) with 52 seats, and the far right Austrian Freedom Party (FPÖ) winning 40 seats. This result does not give a majority any party which means that Sebastian Kurz, the leader of the People’s Party, has had to make an offer for coalition with FPÖ to which they are know currently in discussion over.

Since the previous elections in 2013 the government was formed of a coalition, dubbed the Große Koalition (the Great Coalition) between SPÖ and ÖVP which saw a balancing of the left with the right. Now however this balance is going to be struck between the right and the further right. This election also saw the notable records of the youngest chancellor in the nation’s history, and the first inability of the Green Party to gain seats since 1983. This latter was due to a renegade ex-Green Party member, Peter Pilz, who formed his own party and won four seats. As the far right looks more unified the far left begins to fracture.

Record breaking aside, European politics and analysis is centered around discovering what is thought to be a new phenomenon. In their New York Times article ‘Austria Rightward Lurch is Europe’s New Normal’, Steven Erlanger and James Kanter try to describe a ‘new normal’ that has swept across Europe with reference and parallel to Hungary and Poland. Unable to be examined as anything between a complete aberration of the present, or a recrudescence of an ugly past, conservatism in Austria is given no room to breathe; until now.

In his recent book The Strange Death of Europe Douglas Murray posits two problems facing Europe to which their combination will see its end. The first is the immigration crisis of 2015 and its subsequent effects. The second is a terminal diagnosis of Europe existential and cultural tiredness. In German it is Geschichtsmüde, or ‘weary of history’, and Murray argues that for a long time Europe has lost a sense of what or who it is through such a tiredness. Translated into politics this leads to a politics of self-abnegation that Murray argues, the publics of Europe are no longer subscribing to.

Instead politics of modern Europe, as much as it has tried to erase the borders and promote a liberalism between European nations, has done so against a very large and only recently acknowledged ‘silent majority’. As a friend of mine once wrote whenever someone speaks of a ‘silent majority’ within the people what is more probable is that there is a ‘deaf minority’ ignoring them; this is precisely the position Murray holds to be true in Europe.

Therefore the question becomes in the case of Austria is this conservatism, at odds with untrammeled migration and multiculturalism, a new phenomenon or a long existing public opinion? A short walk around Vienna on the 26th of October, the country’s National day, gives credence to conservatism being longstanding in Austrian national identity. The 26th of October is a celebration of the 1955 State Treaty which cast the country as one defined by permanent neutrality for its future.

Rather contradictory to the historical intention of the celebrations the military takes the centre of Vienna as its stage. Marching corps, rifle lines, recruitment tents filled the city along with patriotic citizens. Along with the food stands, local musicians, and traditional dress it was possible to sense a patriotism nationalism unashamedly Austrian. One doesn’t need to be so crude as to conjure the ghost of Neo-Nazism to admit there exists a conservative and patriotic attitude separate from such horrors. It was such sentiments, long falling on deaf ears, that brought in this ‘new normal’ that has swept across Europe.

For a long time politicians have acted as weathervanes, pointing in the direction the winds blows them but not ever moving. Now that some politicians have set up populist sails to catch the wind, many cry out saying such gusts were new to them. Although many portray it as a new ‘rise’, or peculiar ‘swing’ to the right, there is a case to be made that it is not, and one such case has been made by the Austrian people. To amend the words of Marx and Engels ‘There is a spectre haunting Europe—the spectre of conservatism’.