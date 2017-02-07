Brexit Britain and How We Now Have To Behave

Last week, president Donald Trump issued an executive order forbidding entry to those living in seven Muslim-majority nations; Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Iraq. The blanket ban effectively prevented Muslims entering the country for 90 days, and suspends the refugee plan that was previously in place.

The executive order and its consequences are evidently monumental even effecting dual nationals. In response to Trump’s actions, protests sprung up across the UK, with tens of thousands of Britons making their voices heard over the ban. However, despite the news being of international significance and with people all over the world protesting, Teresa May failed to release a statement, or even informally voice her opinion, for a length of time that many viewed as unacceptable.

Teresa May was pulled up on her lengthy silence during PMQs this week by Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn – her response did later label the executive order as ‘divisive and wrong’. Her silence has been criticised since though, as many are unable to believe May’s claim that she knew nothing of the executive order and the fact that Trump’s political agenda may have affected Brits.

Fair enough – May’s silence may have been due to her desire to release a more calculated, official statement on the matter. But at PMQs, and in a moment of panic it seems, the Prime Minister did what the British public were eager for her to do and condemned Trump’s actions.

Its undoubtable May voiced her opinions truthfully. However, it is questionable that she knew nothing of the executive order, especially when, as she noted herself during PMQs, everyone was aware there would be some new form of ‘travel restrictions’ as Trump discussed them during his election campaign.

What is worrying is that the Prime Minister’s silence may mark the start of a new political era. An era in which British politicians must play nice and keep relatively silent regarding the political agendas of other countries, largely due to the public’s decision to leave the European Union last June.

Theresa May and Donald Trump’s press conference made it clear that Britain needs America more than America needs us … — Antonio Saalamandras (@Apocrifos) January 27, 2017

Historically, Britain and America have been strong allies. If anything, America is an ally that Britain simply cannot afford to lose, now more than ever, whether you believe it’s being ruled by a tyrannical idiot or not.

Rather than immediately releasing a statement condemning Trump’s actions, May appears to have brushed the issue aside to some extent. Despite the move being widely criticised, it may have been a smart one that protects our ties with America. In recent talks, Trump claimed creating deals with Britain was a priority – a view very different from Obama’s as he stated a Brexit Britain would be at the back of the queue for any such deals. Consequently, the Prime Minister would be understandably hesitant to criticise the political decisions of our greatest ally.

With our departure from the EU, we may have to turn a blind eye to the political agendas of other nations and appear more neutral than we have previously. Despite what the nationalistic Brexiteers say, Britain needs assistance if it is to continue to be the prosperous nation it is internationally known as. Many may not agree and there is clearly a line of sorts – a line most feel Trump has already crossed – but, for the foreseeable future at least, May’s silence may indeed signify an era where Britain must hold its tongue where it may not have previously in order to be a serious, successful competitor in the global market.