Catalonia: The people expressed their right to vote

Not since the Spanish civil war in 1936 has there been such a divide between Barcelona and Madrid. The Republican and Nationalist strong holds of the two warring factions were staunchly opposed to each other in 1936, and now, with the latest protests in Spain, that rivalry has new energy.

Madrid has called the referendum in Catalonia illegal and has disallowed the referendum from occurring. The Catalonian people, however, were determined and, ignoring the injunction from the Spanish government, went ahead with the referendum. The Spanish government replied with violence, arresting Catalonian officials. Though the Spanish courts ruled that the referendum was unconstitutional, it was, and should be, the prerogative of the provincial government in Catalonia to decide where to stay or leave. Catalonia is one of the most populated areas in Spain, holding 18% of Spain’s total economic wealth. Spain is worried that a cessation would prove deadly to the Spanish, and thus the Eurozone economy. For that reason, Spain would never allow its constitution to be changed. Despite the illegal action which has taken place by the autonomous government, it is still morally right to do so; no truly democratic government can morally refuse a region a vote on its future. The Spanish government may be able to look at its own constitution and say that the vote cannot go ahead, but it does not have the moral authority to do so.

The day of the referendum on October 1st was the day that the people of Catalonia, Spain and the rest of Europe held their breathes, no one knew what would happen or whether the vote would go ahead despite warnings from Madrid that the vote would be disrupted by Spanish authorities. In the majority of Spain, the illegal voting went underway without much resistance from the Madrid Police Officers. However, it was Barcelona which saw the largest resistance from Madrid where mass amounts of riot police were sent to stop the vote under what seemed any circumstance.

337 people have been injured while trying to express their democratic right to vote on the future of their province. This has then also led to 9 Madrid police officers being injured, alongside 2 Military Police officers. Violence has been seen across Barcelona which has led to unprovoked attacks by police as well as people young and old being beaten by police and shot at by rubber bullets. The services of Catalonia has also taken a stand against the violence occurring in the region; the Catalonia Police Department has largely refused to block the referendum leading the Military Police to attack the department over twitter. This then also led to the Catalonia Fire Department helping protect voters in the referendum from the riot police by forming a human shield between the two warring factions.

Catalonia’s Parliament and President signed a bill on Tuesday the 10th of October giving it the right to declare independence at any point, however before the declaration of independence President Puigdemont of Catalonia has expressed a desire to establish a dialogue with the Spanish Prime Minister, the Spanish Parliament, as well as other European nations in the hope to have the declaration recognised. However, it is currently unclear whether this will lead to any meaningful change in Spain’s treatment of Catalonia as Madrid has already sent police to arrest President Puigdemont when the region declares independence. The current situation is thus unpredictable; however if dialogue between the two parties fail then it could possibly start a slow road into a Second Spanish Civil War.