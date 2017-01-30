Digital Deniers: The Holocaust in the eye of the Beholder

It is important to say that the internet is a wonderful thing that should be appreciated. As well as allowing you and your friends to be connected, it also allows for new ideas and opinions to be expressed and discussed, a bit like this article. However, with this freedom, there are people who can say offensive and mad theories. There are two things that I associate with conspiracy theories. One, the lengths that they will go to defend theories that they have often come up with themselves. This makes an argument with one as interesting as the paint drying on Trump’s border wall. Two, the image that comes to mind is some crazy old man in a tinfoil hat living on his own in a caravan. However, it’s apparently time to change that image, as Jamie Doward’s article in The Guardian raised the point that holocaust denial is increasingly becoming a mainstream obsession online.

Doward comments that through the internet, conspiracy theorists can get a new lease of life, and not just on neo-Nazi forums. For instance, British historian David Irving who, as the article comments, is part of the ‘ageing generation of holocaust deniers’, it would seem therefore that holocaust deniers are dying out. However, Doward raises the issue that the internet has provided holocaust deniers a ‘gateway’ for a new generation to be formed. Last December, if you Googled “did the Holocaust happen”, the top result would have lead you to a white supremacist forum page listing the top 10 reasons why it did not happen. Although this has been changed, it still means that sites like that are still out there and accessible to everyone. Not just on the internet, but American celebrity Tila Tequila has been criticised for tweeting messages supporting Hitler and attending a neo-Nazi conference in Washington DC, where she was photographed doing the Hitler salute. It therefore clear to see that theories like this are gaining more popularity, even with some liberals in agreement.

Having read the article, I decided to see for myself what arguments these people could make. So, I found that top 10 list that I mentioned earlier and I could not believe what I saw. The list only had 5 points, and it finished with ‘add your top reasons why the Holocaust did not happen below to complete the list”! I spent a good 2 minutes in absolute hysterics. However, the arguments presented there were simply put, disgusting. For instance, one of the points was that in Eli Wiesel’s book Night, when the Soviet Army liberated Auschwitz, Eli was in the concertation camp hospital with a sore leg. The site questions the existence of a camp hospital in what was a death camp. This may seem like a reasonable question to ask, however if you understand how the camps worked, they were not advertised in Germany as death camps during the war, but generally as work camps. The prisoners in the camps were forced to work, even in death camps like Auschwitz. Hence the phrase “Arbeit macht frei.” ‘Work makes you free’, which was on the gates at some of the concentration camps.

I am completely overwhelmed with the fact that people believe this. I have been fortunate enough to receive an education that included the Holocaust, and having visited Sachsenhausen concentration camp, as well as being able to talk to Holocaust survivor Rudi Oppenheimer. I have an appreciation for the horrors that those events caused. When I read these theories, I feel that they should not be allowed to be discussed, and the sites banned from the internet. However, after a five minute rant at my flat mates about how dreadful it is, I realised that was not the way forward.

The reason that the internet is so wonderful is that it allows the free expression of ideas and opinions. To censor even the most vulgar comments is not fair. “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder”, as the phrase goes. I think the way to tackle these people is to be frim in the facts that you believe in and be ready to defend them when necessary, but also be prepared to have them questioned and criticised, otherwise they will never improve, something which the neo-Nazis have not yet comprehended.