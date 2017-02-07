How Donald Trump is Shifting American Values

I cannot remember ever feeling nationalistic or patriotic; I think it is because I was never given the chance. Having been born in Australia I had only just began to memorise the national anthem—miming and mumbling served me well enough— when my father got a job in Hong Kong. I was only nine at the time and whatever ‘Australianess’ that had been imparted on me in that time slowly ebbed away. I gained a crippling sense of shyness, a taste for soy sauce, and learnt Cantonese swear words before I moved again to Oman. With it being my mother’s homeland, I made a decided effort during my adolescence to try and make it mine as well. Overtime I grew to realise that you cannot make a homeland, but instead it makes you.

This ultimately left me with a feeling of being stuck between two worlds, one of which belonged to my father and another to my mother. When put in this position you desire to be a part of both, but equally foreign and alien to each. Much like being caught in the rain, constantly trying to shelter under two separate umbrellas, and still getting wet in the divide between them, I decided to abandon such oscillation and embrace the rain outside either shelter. If anyone has ever been caught in a torrential downpour they will know that there is a certain point in which your clothes are thoroughly soaked, you shrug, break into a grin, and revel in the hilarity of the experience. This for me was what happened after my attempts to associate myself with a national identity. Like most who go through this, I found solace in ideas of universals, cosmopolitanism, and associations free from nationalistic and patriotic ties. This type of thinking is under siege by current political movements.

Trump—the gaudy clown impervious to his own irony— is the antithesis to any conception of cosmopolitanism. Provincialism is his policy guide as he blindly meanders through his daily duties, and were it not for the phone calls from foreign leaders, couldn’t conceive of a greater distance and difference than between New York and LA. It wouldn’t be far wrong to state that the only time he learns the names of other countries—perhaps Slovenia—is when he is picking his next prey from a Miss Universe contest. Conducting his life through the culturally sterile boardrooms of international companies, it is no surprise he has no sensitivity or ability for distinction as regards to cultural exchange. But it is not solely a Trump problem.

The U.S, for a long time, has been shifting its patriotism since its birth away from the things that actually made it great, to the happenstance extensions of those principles. The celebration of religious freedom and secularism has been replaced by a celebration of Christianity and its superiority; the celebration of free speech and inquiry has been replaced with the ‘right’ speech and the ‘correct’ inquiry; industry with corporate greed, and most saliently cultural pluralism and immigration has given way to homogeneity and emphasis upon the ‘first’ (usually Anglo-European) immigrants. James Baldwin once suggested that there should be a White History Month because white Americans have such a warped view of their own history. A re-purposing of this sentiment is needed to let all Americans know what were the fundamental values that made America unique and successful initially. There seems to be no one more in need of a history lesson than Trump.

Perhaps not being an American citizen, and as someone who sees himself without a single national allegiance, it is unfair for me to judge. However, not having had the chance to be born and raised under the liberal tradition of Thomas Paine, whenever I see these values under threat, regardless of whether I am a citizen or not, I cannot sit still. Take it from someone who was wrenched into the cosmopolitan frame of mind: don’t betray secularism for Christian preference, don’t exchange freedom for obedience and criticism for sedition, and don’t promote provincialism over liberal internationalism; it is un-American.