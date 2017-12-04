Egypt Attack: The Nuance of Barbarism

Photo by cbc.ca

The questions about Islamic State have often been raised focusing on what it does and why. The most salient examples of ISIS’s barbarism in the minds of western countries are the attacks on their soil; proximity enhances profundity, resulting in some branding the struggle ‘Islam against the West’ while others draw the battle lines between ‘Terrorists against Imperialists’. These dichotomies, like most dichotomies, fail to represent the impulsive and complex reality of attacks against other Muslims in the world.

One of the many directions ISIS directs its ferocity at is other Islamic traditions. In 2015 members of the Libyan branch of ISIS took a hammer to the Sufi shrines that offended their religious dogmatism. In early 2017 desecration turned into decimation with over seventy people being killed at a Sufi shrine in Pakistan. And most recently, on the last Friday of this month, up to thirty gunmen began firing on worshippers within the al-Rawda mosque following the detonation of bombs. They killed at least 305 people at the Sufi mosque, leaving the recurrent question of ‘why’ hanging pungent in the air.

One doesn’t have to look far beyond the words of the emir of ISIS’s religious police who said, “our main focus, however, is to wage war against the manifestations of shirk and bid’ah, including Sufism”. ‘Bid’ah’ in this context means heresy, and it is this distinction that validates such heinous acts. Sufism, even though it is an Islamic tradition rooted firmly in the Sunni theology and history, is deemed polytheistic and therefore subject to bloodshed. Its unique mystic philosophy highlights the core conflict between ISIS and other Islamic denominations.

Sufism follows other mystic traditions in the introspective nature of its practices. It developed out of the Sunni tradition following the rigidity of outward expressions of religious devotion, loosely known as Shari’a. Sufi traditions looked inwards to the ability of an individual to attain felicity through a personal understanding of God. Sufi tradition holds intoxication, spiritual and spirit-based, as a means to reach a state of transcendent ecstasy, comparable to practices of Pentecostal Christianity; another integral aspect is the abnegation and possible destruction of the ego and its desires, akin to Buddhist practices. One of the most famous Sufis, ibn Arabi, underlined the main distinction between the mystic tradition of Islam and the more orthodox versions of Islam was emphasis on spiritual essence over religious law; God’s mercy over his wrath; intimacy with God over awe of God, all the exact opposite emphasis of the rigid doctrinaire tendencies of ISIS. Such difference is perfect fuel for sectarian fires.

There is however a common ground often neglected between the two, which would help distinguish the most important difference of all. In her book Sufism, Mystics, and Saints in Modern Egypt, Valerie Hoffman rather daringly states that Sufis view ‘the intention of the fundamentalists, insofar as it is toward producing a godly society, is correct, even if their methods are mistaken’. The merely ‘mistaken’ methods make the difference between the two and today have caused the one to murder the other. Sharing most theological and moral conservative notions with ‘fundamentalists’, Sufis only refuse in the fascism of its implementation. But acquiescence to violence over mere differences of ‘method’ has been a fact in Islamic history and is found in the life and execution of the mystic Mansur al-Hallaj.

Born sometime between 857 and 858 A.D. al-Hallaj was a quick study in Islam. He memorized the Quran before the age of 12. At 20 he moved to Basra and there learnt under the Sufi teacher ‘Amr Makki. From this early education he started to deviate away from orthodox Sufi practices towards a unique Islamic mysticism. In attempting to attain a personal union with God, as most Sufis in some way do, al-Hallaj broke the basic rule of secrecy about what he was doing, thus inviting the first suspicions of apostasy. Later he gave up the Sufi tunic and began to promote a mysticism that would enable everyone to find God within their own heart. His gathering grew and in response, head government officials of different sects incited a mob and drove him out of the city.

His life from then onward was constant movement and preaching. One day in a mosque in Baghdad, having personally felt to have achieved the annihilation of the self, he proclaimed ‘I am the truth’ meaning he had finally reached a state of complete union with God. This, however, was interpreted as ‘I am God’ and he was accordingly sentenced as a rebel who wished to attack the Islamic orthodoxy of the time. In an almost biblical manner al-Hallaj was beaten publicly before being crucified and later decapitated. Those who condemned him said ‘It is for Islam; let his blood be on our heads’.

Like many Sufis and mystics throughout history, al-Hallaj was firmly rooted in Sunni tradition. His theology on most of the major questions that split Islam into its various schools and sects was identical to his persecutors, but it was the minor difference, the subtle nuance, the question of ‘method’ that was enough difference for his conviction. The same is true for the Sufis of today in the eyes of ISIS. Such violence is directed by ‘the narcissism of small differences’, as Freud put it, towards those who share more than what they differ from.

Over three hundred people have now died as a result of a conflict that existed for centuries. ISIS is not unique in its view of Sufi tradition as a perversion of Islam, but instead have inherited a battle that Islamic traditions have yet to resolve. It is in this way that ISIS is the fascist movement of our age, in opportunistically taking historic conflicts, it implements and justifies its doctrine by violence. In true fascist form violence is the ends as well as the means, and to understand such violence is to find the meaning in seemingly senseless death; the purpose of nihilism, and the nuance in barbarism.