Global Britain: Britain’s Broken Trains and the Forgotten Issue

In the week that Southern Rail and ASLEF (The Train Drivers Union) agreed to return to talks and put a halt to the strikes across the train lines of the South, the British public was bombarded with Theresa May’s Global Britain Brexit speech, Trump’s inauguration, and the possible extradition of Assange to the U.S. It’s therefore easy to see why this snippet of news could be greeted with a sigh of relief and be seen as a small comfort in an increasingly complex and distressing period of global news.

Under the surface there hides a very much forgotten story surrounding Britain’s crippled train network and it goes above and beyond the issue of redundancies, unsafe conditions, delay-repay schemes, and driver’s pay.

I should prefix this article by stating that I am not a Corbynista or any derivative further to the left of Corbyn. I am merely, like many students and young people up and down the country, a regular train user. Someone who, like a good proportion of the population of these isles, relies on our train network to travel to work, to see loved ones, and to get home. The real, forgotten problem with our train lines is the fact that they are not ‘ours’ at all though.

When I say they are not ours, I don’t just mean that in the sense that they belong to private companies who own them through government contracts. A number of companies that own rail lines across the country are in fact subsidiaries of European state run, and public funded, rail companies. What that means is that when it costs you £30 to get into London from the East or even £60 from the North (if you book far enough in advance), the profit on those frankly extortionate ticket prices is pumped back into the European rail networks and ticket prices on the continent remain at low and fair prices.

Looking from East to West, Abellio-Greater Anglia operates in East Anglia and is run by the international arm of the state owned Dutch rail company. In 2012 the company made a £3.64m profit from British passengers and that money flowed directly into the Dutch rail network. Equally in Wales, Arriva turned over a £13.6m profit in 2012 and that company is wholly owned by Deutsche Bahn, the German state rail operator. This story is repeated up and down the country with Southern Rail and South Eastern Rail being part owned by the French state and Northern Rail also being part owned by the Dutch.

Companies survive on profits. That’s simply how they work. Therefore, unless Britain is willing to bite the bullet and nationalise its railways, or place them under the control of a not for profit, state monitored organisation, British consumers will continue to subsidise the journeys of our continental neighbours and pay for the lavish lifestyles of the company bosses.

Britain’s railways are already renowned for being the most expensive in Europe. The staggering difference between us and Europe is only clear when you compare the prices side by side. In 2014 a 200 mile journey in Britain would cost you on average £125, the same length of journey in France would cost you £54. In the same year, a journey of 100 miles in Britain would cost £96, in Poland this journey would cost just £9. All this would be perhaps palatable if the service we received was value for money and the profits went to continuously improving the British network but that is not the case (having a service ten times better than that of Poland’s is also virtually impossible and in my opinion would require some seriously comfortable trains and free wine for every passenger).

There’s a reason Richard Branson didn’t like Corbyn humbly sitting on the floor of his Virgin East Coast Trains and making a mockery out of him. He’s a businessman and embarrassment and bad exposure hurt his profits. The state of those trains, compared to the ones in Europe, is appalling and the service and standards don’t equate to the price you pay just to get from one part of our country to the next. The problem lies with the idea of running a public service for personal or international profit and that’s why Branson had no qualms with making Corbyn look like a fraud.

Between 2010 and 2015, UK rail fares rose three times as fast as wages. I am a strong believer that nationalisation wouldn’t work for every service we rely on, but the idea that privatisation creates competition and that encourages cheaper prices and more reliable services is simply untrue. The government contracts are too safe and profits come before people. Higher prices, later trains, and more strikes are the legacy of the European rail operators and businessmen who are locked in a battle for profit at all costs.

It doesn’t have to be this way. The railways can be brought back into public ownership when the current contracts run their course and a new British Rail can be established under the Ministry of Transport. Even if the prices remain fixed for now, the money that the lines currently turnover could be ringfenced and pumped back into the system to incrementally improve services, reduce prices, and resolve pay disputes with rail workers when appropriate.

So why don’t the Tories tackle this issue? Well, privatisation is like spitting on Thatcher’s grave and, at face value, is anti-business. However, the possibility for economic growth, from reincorporating the profits from the railways back into the British Railway network, rather than the Dutch network, is substantial. The government is planning to build the UK’s second high speed route, from London to Birmingham, at a cost of £55bn over the next ten years, in order to improve the economic clout and capability of the Midlands and the North. Clearly therefore, there are greater gains to be made from renationalisation than just cheaper fares. The issue is, and it’s not totally presumptuous to say this, many people who regularly use the trains or public transport, tend not to vote Conservative and therefore the railways are simply not a priority issue.

The Prime Minister may want a ‘Global Britain’ but the UK rail network is crying out for a British Rail.