Italy and France hold the keys to Europe’s Future: How did it come to this?

Italy, France and Britain are not necessarily imperative to the European project, but it’s a fair assumption to suggest that the European project would need some serious reconstruction if Germany was left propping up the weakened economies of Spain and Greece at the same time as Italy and France headed for the exit.

Realistically speaking Italy isn’t important to Berlin and Brussels because of its economic clout, the economic crises and Eurozone issues that have plagued the nation are somewhat behind the growing Euroscepticism across the country. Italy and France are specifically needed within the EU for symbolic reasons as much as political reasons. To the wider world, and foreign governments, to deal with the EU is to deal with heavy-hitters such as France, Germany, Italy and previously Britain as well as having countries like Austria and Sweden around the table alongside smaller nations like Slovenia and Lithuania too. The continent of Europe needs to be within the EU for its international influence to be continued.

A continental currency, a borderless Europe and a political structure capable of resolving all the problems a continent could face would be in tatters if France and Italy left the EU. The economic shockwaves of such departures soon after Brexit could plunge the Euro into the dire straits last witnessed in 2012 and what’s more as much as Germany may try and steady the ship, like the fall of the USSR, popular calls for a de-federalised system could sweep the continent at a rapid speed and lead to the end of the EU in its current form.

This is not a dystopian future however; in fact it is so ever present the idea of Germany moving increasingly likely towards an EU exit is not totally discountable.

On 4 December Italians vote on whether to accept the constitutional amendments of Prime Minister Renzi, which aim to free up the stagnant system of Italian government. What is crucial though is that Renzi will resign if his yes, or sì, campaign is defeated opening up the future of Italian politics to a world of possibilities.

Critically, the no campaign is currently leading in the polls and Italy’s populist Five Star Movement are waiting in the wings in the event of Renzi resigning. Their populist, anti-Euro stance could very realistically enter office in the coming months. In fact, the two second largest Italian opposition parties are currently against the single currency and therefore it’s safe to assume one day one of them will enter power and an exit from the Euro could quickly escalate into an Italian exit from the EU entirely.



So, where does France fit in to all this? Go back two years and the idea of Le Pen seriously becoming president looked wholly ridiculous. However, we now live in a Brexit and President Elect Trump defined world and the woman who hails Brexit as marvellous and uses it on her campaign posters is now in with a very real shot of winning the Presidency in early May. France is the world’s sixth largest economy and Le Pen leading a Frexit, which could easily be won through the same exaggerations and lies which were used in Britain earlier this year, could seriously damage the way the European Union is run.

Le Pen and also Alternative für Deutschland, the party which is gaining in the polls in Germany, carry a populist right-wing message which speaks directly to Europe’s forgotten voters. Those who believe that globalism has failed them and that strong nationalism is the only answer to all their problems are a very real voting block which can be found in almost all EU nations. In local elections, earlier this year, in Angela Merkel’s own constituency, AfD defeated her own party and came in second with 20 percent of the vote. A swing in votes like that is not just down to apathy towards the current Chancellor, an occurrence such as this can only be described within the bounds of fear for immigration and a hatred for the establishment and current order. Populist parties, often those on the far right, breed on the idea that your interests never have and never will be represented by umbrella parties and therefore all your hopes lie with those who pin the blame for your misfortune upon easy targets.

Working class voters have abandoned liberal parties because they have focused too much on winning over swing voters and pandering to young metropolitan liberals. Across Europe and the western world, the right-wing press have convinced voters, who have had their industries and livelihoods scrapped and their ways of life critiqued by government after government, that foreigners and the political frameworks themselves are to blame for their hardship. Trump and Brexit were the culmination of this and the Italian referendum, the French election and even the German Election in 2017 could very easily be transformed by more desperate pleas for recognition from the forgotten communities across Europe.

If we have learnt anything from 2016, never underestimate the quiet right who defy the polls by turning out in vast numbers to kick the establishment. What’s more it’s certainly not out of the question for more countries to leave the EU in the near future, in fact Europe should expect it. All we are certain of now though is that soon Italy and France, or more accurately the populists, hold the keys to the future structure of the EU.