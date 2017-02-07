The Lesson Trump Can Learn From the MS St. Louis

Immediately following the horrors of Krystalnacht, German refugees, mostly Jewish, applied for US visas and booked passage on the MS St. Louis from Germany to Miami, with one stop in Cuba.

Depression America was wary of refugees and in 1939 the steamship St. Louis was turned away from Miami. She returned to mainland Europe, and consequently 254 Jews from the ship were murdered in the Holocaust.

This US pattern of isolationism and non-interventionism has repeated itself throughout history from Jefferson’s refusal to stop the Haitian genocide perpetrated by the French in 1804; Roosevelt’s denial of the persecuted Jews aboard MS St. Louis in 1939; Gerald Ford refusing to intervene in East Timor in 1975 to Bill Clinton’s inaction during the Rwandan genocide in 1994 and now Trump’s termination of all support for displaced refugees and Muslims who are fleeing the carnage in Syria and the Levant.

In 1939, a Roper poll found 53% of the US population felt that “Jews [were] different and should be restricted.” At the same time, many Americans believed that Nazi spies would be sneaked in with the Jewish refugees, so over the next six years the US Government restricted, and applied stringent vetting measures upon Jews fleeing the Third Reich.

Xenophobic rhetoric is surfacing again in defence of Trump’s refugee and immigration bans. The executive order that Trump signed on 27 January 2017, delays citizens of Sudan, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Yemen, Iran, and Iraq from entering the United States for at least 120 days, restricts all refugees and necessitates harsher vetting measures.

The invocation of the ‘plausible extremist in the group of refugees’ never fails to accompany a defence of Trump’s immigration ban. The executive order is based on ‘region’ to avoid constitutional conflict, but the specific targeting of Muslims is unquestionable.

A focus on Muslims as the enemy is not only seen in the the alt-right media and in Trump’s original campaign trail promise of, “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States,” but also in the language of the executive order. Priority will be given to individuals whose religion is the minority “in the individual’s country of nationality”. Every country included in Trump’s ban is a majority Muslim nation, which means Christians will receive favored treatment.

Trump’s executive order further states: “… the United States should not admit those who engage in acts of bigotry or hatred (including “honour” killings, other forms of violence against women, or the persecution of those who practice religions different from their own).” We all know of one person who has perpetrated at least two of those offences – the new president himself. The irony that has accompanied this new administration’s, “alternative facts,” and ostensible fight against, “bigotry or hatred,” reveals a glaring lack of reflection.

This cycle could end only if the value ascribed to all lives equaled the value given only to American lives. The question would then become not, how many American lives would be lost, but how many lives would be lost?

The argument concerned with extremists hiding in the ranks of refugees would come down to the following questions: Are we saving more lives by accepting 10,000 refugees into the United States, or will more lives be lost by rejecting them? In the long run, we may or may not lose more American lives by accepting 10,000 refugees, but we would most certainly save a disproportionate number of lives.

This is not considering the Islamic backlash that has already followed Trump’s order. ISIS uses Trump’s rhetoric for recruitment and propaganda purposes, which could lead to increased conversion to ISIS’s world paradigm.

During the weekend after the executive order, 109 people were detained at US airports, although none had posed a security threat. Hameed Darwish, for example, was detained at JFK international airport, even though, according to the ACLU’s legal petition, he risked his life working for the US military as a translator and electrical engineer in Iraq.

Along with Darweesh, Sham Aldahar, is a one-and-a-half year old Syrian refugee, who was supposed to already be in the U.S. She was born with one eye, and after two operations in Barcelona, her family was planning to re-settle in the US with her family. The Aldahar family had completed all security checks and sat through the necessary interviews before their plans were interrupted by Trump’s Muslim ban.

These are two examples of the immigrants affected by Trump’s executive order, but the ban has obstructed more than 100,000 immigrant visas.

The story of the MS St. Louis reveals the consequences of rejecting refugees. Trump’s ban and lack of historical understanding, from Frederick Douglass to the failures of non-interventionism in times of crisis, is in detriment to America’s founding principles and international standing.