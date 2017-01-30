Marching and Morgan: Why Do Some Men React Badly To Feminism?

The Women’s Marches that occurred last week following Donald Trump’s inauguration gained wide spread attention across the media, including many reactions from men regarding their views towards feminism. Among these views were some well-known figures; a contentious tweet that sparked backlash from many came from Piers Morgan, of course no stranger to causing controversy.

I’m planning a ‘Men’s March’ to protest at the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists. Who’s with me? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 21, 2017



Morgan’s initial response to the Women’s Marches was one of satire, with the mocking suggestion of a ‘Men’s March’ to fight against the apparent ‘emasculation’ enforced upon men by the ‘rabid feminists’ taking part in the marches. These unfair jibes reek of defensiveness, with a suggestion that Morgan actually felt threatened by the massive turn out of women, and men, willing to stand up against Trump’s oppressive patriarchal comments, with a cowardly attempt to hide this defence under distasteful name calling.

I love real feminism. I’m a feminist myself. Just can’t stand the man-hating, bomb-threatening brigade. https://t.co/Qw1jIGGvQg — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 23, 2017

Morgan continued to offer up his opinion on the matter through subsequent tweets, regardless of the infuriation that he was quite clearly causing. He revelled in his retaliation to the responses that he had received from both men and women who were angry over his attack on feminism. In light of this, it is surprising that he decided to follow this up with a tweet where he claimed that, despite extreme criticism of the Women’s Marches, he was in fact a feminist himself. But, of course, only in the case of his own definition of ‘real feminism’. This apparent self rewarded right to define the term feminism, especially in the case of his position as a man, in itself embodies exactly what feminism has set out to break down: the boundaries that are caused by patriarchy. In other words, the ways that women are constantly having to be defined by, and are sometimes expected to, live up to men’s expectations.

Unfortunately there still remains the allusion that feminism is simply a movement for women only, and Morgan is not alone in his ignorant tweets in response to the Women’s Marches. A quick search on twitter will offer up an insight into the attack made on feminism which was ignited by the Women’s Marches, in particular those made by men. So why is it that some men choose to react in such a way to feminism? Do they feel threatened by a woman’s ability to stand up and fight for their rights? Are they worried that they will start to lose privileges? If this is the case then they, like Morgan, must be disillusioned by the true purpose of feminism. Feminists are not looking for women to conquer men, they simply want equality. Looking back on Morgan’s claim to be a feminist, it is questionable as to what his definition of this ‘real feminism’ actually is, because his shaming of people who are willing to fight for female rights certainly does not live up to the kind of gender equality that true feminism actually strives for.

Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn’t realise @piersmorgan was host. Won’t go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch — Ewan McGregor (@mcgregor_ewan) January 24, 2017

Of course it is ridiculous to internalise the notion that it is only women themselves who can take on the role of a feminist. The definition of feminism, according to the Oxford English Dictionary, is the advocacy of women’s rights on the ground of the equality of the sexes. This desire for men and women to be of equal status is a belief that many men also practice. An example of the retaliation from men, ignited by Morgan’s comments, comes from the well-known actor Ewan McGregor. His decision to boycott Good Morning Britain by refusing to be interviewed by Piers Morgan following the comments he made about the Women’s Marches, is just one of many demonstrations of how men can be active in supporting feminism. In addition to this, the media captured countless images, across multiple marches, that showed men supporting the cause alongside women, and this support is an example of how feminism is not just a cause for women, but men too.

This support shown by men in response to attacks on feminism is in contradiction to Morgan’s suggestion that active feminists are simply ‘man-hating’: why then would men want to support a cause that is detrimental to themselves? Men choose to support feminism as it promotes equality, and this belief is something that should be supported by both men and women alike.