MeToo will Never Show the Full Scale of Sexual Assault – But it’s still Important

It was incredibly foggy that morning, I remember that much. Not only could my eyes not make out the buildings around me while standing at that bus stop at 6:20 in the morning, the rest of my senses were foggy too. Not my brain though, that was on fire.

Why is this important? Those minutes stood at that bus stop on a foggy morning are one of my more reliable recollections of my #MeToo story. Sometime between September 2011 and March 2012 I was raped at knife-point, by a man I had previously considered a friend. I say sometime between these two dates because after years of not dealing with it I can no longer work it out any closer than that. I know that whatever that date was, it changed me seemingly irreversibly, I have never been quite the same since.

This man was my ex-boyfriend, though we had remained friendly after our split. I would sometimes stay at his for the night and sleep on his sofa, he was going through a lot of family problems alongside suffering from schizotypal personality disorder and sometimes got scared in the bedsit he was staying in. I worried about him as a friend, and nothing more, this had been fine for 12-18 months depending on the accuracy of my date range. But not that night.

I don’t remember exactly how he came to be on top of me with a knife in his hand, but I do remember being more terrified than I have ever been in my life. I don’t remember how long it lasted, in my memory it was an age but in reality it could have been anywhere from a minute to an hour. I do remember he was muttering gibberish, and it is that act that still chills my bones to this day. He had brandished a knife at me before shouting gibberish, in the days before he was on anti-psychotic medication. This time was different, it was like listening to bad acting, I was almost certain he was pretending to have a psychotic episode. He’d been pretty easy to outmanoeuvre before and get under control, on this occasion he had overpowered me with ease, the intimidation must have been intentional, I was scared for my life.

When the deed was done, I stayed there all night for reasons I still cannot fathom. At the time I am sure I must have been too ashamed to call my Dad to get him to take me home, but why I didn’t simply walk out into the night and just tramp across the fields back to my village, I do not know. Whatever my thought process was back then, I sat there in the same room as the scum who raped me until the first bus of the morning was due. I then put on my spare work clothes and left to go to work as if nothing had happened. As I was leaving the room, he looked up from his bed at me, with the most sickeningly fake innocent look I have ever seen and asked me: “What happened last night? I feel really weird and fuzzy.” He never could lie to save his life. He remembered everything. Not only had he threatened me and raped me, he’d tried to do it holding up his mental health as a shield to hide behind. Rightly or wrongly that angers me more.

If October has taught us anything about sexual harassment it should be that mine is but one story in a sea of millions. The hashtag #MeToo exploded in October with 500,000 tweets by the 16th of October. Mainly women but also many men have posted their stories on line, Facebook reported that 45% of their users in the United States had a friend posting the term, 12 million posts regarding the topic were made just in the first 24 hours. It trended in various forms in multiple countries with similar hashtags such as “BalanceTonPorc” (DenounceYourPig) in France.

The movement for greater awareness initially came around in response to the sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, but has since spread from the film industry into every industry imaginable from music to politics, from academia to finance. And these are just the women who have taken part in the movement. This doesn’t account for people like me who wish to retain their anonymity in their own story. How much higher would that 45% go if people like myself also came forward? There are numerous reasons to want to stay anonymous, and that is why the hashtag movement will never give a true sense of scale. If the numbers are this high in countries where women have freedom and equality, imagine the scale of the issue is in countries where women are still far from having equal rights, like India, Sudan or the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Criticisms against the hashtag include too much of a focus being put on the victim of the crime having to tell their story in such a public way in order to be believed. Critics state that the focus should be on shaming and bringing justice to the perpetrators. I personally believe this is a dangerous avenue to go down; unfortunately there are women out there who like to wave around false accusations, they are part of the reason that genuine sexual assault victims are often not believed. #MeToo may have its flaws, but as an awareness tool it has been incredibly effective, and I wonder had I not felt quite so alone when I was raped if I would have had the courage to report it back when I had a chance of proving it.