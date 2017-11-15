The Bloom before the Harvest: Independence Movements of 2017

The year 2017 seems to be the year of separatist movements around the world. Being the centenary celebration of the Russian Revolution, and the Balfour Declaration, it stands one hundred years downstream of most imperial and colonial upsets that followed the First World War. With the grand hopes of the United Nation’s predecessor, the League of Nations, and the conclusion of a cataclysmic war, self-determination seemed a rational dream. For some that was the case, but for many nations these days, decisions then still hinder their aspirations today. Modern nationalist movements this year have begun to move towards autonomy and combating the injustices and incompetence of decisions that for a hundred years have remained entrenched.

There has been much written on Catalonia recently, and most historical accounts go as far back as the Spanish Civil War in the 1930s. But what is often missed is the beginning of the twentieth century, when workers’ movements saw a revived movement for Catalan’s autonomy. This was ultimately quashed with the rise of the dictatorship of Miguel Primo de Rivera, but the time marks a very important stage in autonomy and independence movements. At the turn of the century, industrialisation had drastically changed nations socially and politically, empire was beginning to take its toll, and following the First World War there was Wilson’s Fourteen Points which, however disingenuously, proposed self-determination to the world. This nevertheless can be seen predominantly as the period in which colonial and imperial policy inflicted some of its worst effects on nascent nations around the world. Roughly a century later, the world is still burdened with such realities of history.

Last month, protests in the West African state of Cameroon resulted in the deaths of 17 people. These protests originating from the English speaking population of Cameroon, are in response to discrimination from the French speaking majority. To understand the bifurcation of Cameroon into an Anglophone and Francophone population a revisiting of colonial policy is required. Following their loss of the colonial territory in World War One, Germany’s retreat out of Cameroon saw both France and Britain fill the void. They each controlled a section of the former German colony: France would take the majority of the land of the East, and Britain would have the remainder along the west bordering Nigeria. Such a division survived until October 1961 when Cameroon reunited having spent over half a century developing under two very different colonial powers. This was made worse with centralisation of control in 1972.

Anglophone Cameroonians are citing the repressive actions of the French majority, and reviving an old discussion, are calling for independence of Western Cameroon. Now one hundred years later from the original partition, the colonial policy of two competing imperial powers is being fought out on the streets of Cameroon, the responsible parties having been long disappeared.

Such disappearing acts have been common around the Middle East. Kurdish independence, often cited as the ‘Kurdish Question’, is a question that has been raised at every main moment of Middle Eastern history. The Kurdish people reside between the borders of four countries: South Eastern Turkey, Northern Iraq and Syria, and Western Iran. Estimates to the size of the Kurdish population between these four regions is 28 million, and throughout ancient and modern history they have been recognised as a separate people from the ethnic-nationalities existing in those countries today. Their struggle for nation and statehood in the modern era can be traced back to the beginning of the 20th Century.

Following the end of World War I, Britain and France once again filled the vacuum left by a retreating empire, but in this case it was the fall of the Ottoman empire. Having been outed as machinating powers in the revelations of the Sykes-Picot agreement, Britain abandoned any sense of disguise. In playing Kurdish against Turkish nationalism, and securing sections of the Kurdish regions to their new post-war mandated nation of Iraq, Britain managed to forever weaken Kurdish attempts towards independence and effective autonomy. Turkey in turn following the war stressed kinship on religious grounds, while simultaneously playing on the guilt of the Kurdish people for participating in the Armenian genocide. Therefore an already fractious people were caught fighting over whose favour was more important: Britain or Turkey. Following from this upheaval, and the ultimate disappointments of it, the Kurdish people were promised and let down throughout the 20th Century.

Prior to World War II General Weygand, a french military commander, asked for the Kurds to not antagonise Turkey in order to avoid antagonising them into joining the war against the Allies. This request was kept with the hope that some repayment would come their way in the independence hopes; it did not. During the Cold War, the United States helped arm the Kurds against the Baath party in Iraq in order to destabilise the seemingly pro-Soviet government. This was then abandoned in 1975 when Iran and Iraq signed a treaty over disputed territories which left the Kurds unsupported and subject to the genocidal use of chemical weapons in the late ’80s. And most recently the Kurds have been implored to defend the world of democracy and civility by fighting IS in Syria and Iraq. They constituted a large ground force to which the international coalition worked with by providing air support. Having never been granted a democracy or nation of their own, the Kurds fought and died for the democratic interests of others, but not themselves. This has now changed.

Like previous pivot points in history, the destruction and extirpation of IS in Iraq and Syria has given the Kurds a chance to assert their autonomy and independence. The Kurds have had to not only fight IS for the rest of the world, but stave off Turkey’s decision to attack them as they were in the midst of the battle. And now having reached a serene lull in the internecine horror that has gripped their people and the region, they decide to use this impending peace to raise the question again. Not by force, or even by assertion, but by referendum. What is the world’s response? The United Nations, the one institution so created as to not have any ‘interests’ to constrain its pursuit of justice over order, echoed the imperial line that such activity is ‘particularly destabilising’. The EU called it ‘counterproductive’, and Rex Tillerson, the US Secretary of State proclaimed it to ‘lack legitimacy’. And with that the past comes rushing back, one hundred years doesn’t seem so long ago.

The beginning of the 20th Century holds to conflicting themes that govern today’s independence movements: first the promise of self-determination following the war, which was realised by some, but not all; second the mendacious imperial policy of redrawing borders in the interest of power. A hundred years may be the maturation for such independence, and if so 2017 may be the bloom before the harvest.