President Trump: A British-American View

Yes, it’s true, Donald Trump is in fact, President of the United States. A year ago? Seemingly impossible and comical. Present day? Real, and for better or worse, vows to be the driving force behind America’s vision for the next four years. Either way, now we’re left to anxiously observe this nomination of power for the subsequent term- and despite differing opinions, this presidency implies radical changes in the dynamic of its domestic outlook as well as its global outlook. Not to imply we’re all on our knees sucking major debt for Uncle Sam, but inherently America holds a highly influential place on a global scale and at the very least this election has made us all reflect on our own stance concerning issues we and our government face.

After the election in November, an array of distressed U.S. citizens and citizens of the world took to social media and the streets to protest the President while others sought to celebrate their promise being upheld in ‘making America great again’. We were granted a short hiatus to appreciate the Obama era for a couple more months before it was back to a hazy orange mist of hysteria. The election of President Obama in 2008 was historic in that he was the first black President of the United States, yet still faced an abundance of racial antagonism resurrected throughout the nation despite his campaign’s modern place in time. Donald Trump’s inauguration was historic only in that it took us back a good 90 years where political candidates were not only endorsed and supported by the KKK, but prevailed in the electoral process and were allowed to have an accredited say in federal administration.

My place as an American felt unique as my parents were Asian-British immigrants from England, and to me as well as many others: having a President like Barack Obama was exceptionally important during those 8 years. Essentially coming into adulthood under an administration that fought to make the White House a place for everyone and uphold a rhetoric that spoke for inclusion of all people in America’s socio-political narrative was invaluable. Obama and his cabinet particularly spoke for people that might not feel like they had a voice themselves – a common feeling amongst young minority groups. President Trump, on the other tiny hand, speaks for and protects the interests of those who consistently reap the rewards of the capitalist system: the same demographic that has overshadowed everyone else for centuries in America’s history.

If under Obama you gained a deeper understanding of issues facing women, minorities & immigrants, you have a POWER that Trump can’t revoke — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) January 20, 2017

Throughout the Trump campaign, we saw a man who had seemingly disqualified himself multiple times from the election due to his colorful track record of inconsistency, sexist remarks, rejection of environmental science and radical propositions aiming to slander and isolate minority groups. Once in office we see someone who continues to repudiate truth and allow his surrogates to plead ‘alternate facts’ to the press, driven by his fixation on pride and his obsession over superlatives to define a campaign that he’s already won. Not even mentioning the executive orders Trump is passing by the minute causing potentially immense drawbacks in America’s progress as a country and a wave of uncertainty in its future. Flint, Michigan wakes up to a reality of having no access to clean water in 2017 every day, while we as taxpayers are meant to fund the construction of a 20 billion dollar wall. Irreversible damage to our environment is given the green light, severely effecting generations to come, while natural scientists are hushed. Millions of Americans are looking to lose their healthcare without a backup plan. An emphasis on ‘putting Americans first’ is stressed while the Native Americans are blatantly unaccounted for in federal decisions. But hey, if we don’t taste sample fascism now, when will we ever get the chance again?

While understanding those that say Americans must allow the president do his job, one must also understand it is also their job to have their say as a democracy. America it is a nation comprised of millions of different people from different backgrounds, stalked by a long, complex and many times brutal history. These people are continuously merged into the ever-complicated recipe that is the United States, which is what makes it exceptional- and the voices of all of these individuals are vital, so most importantly we must ensure we do our part to make ourselves heard. To quote a wonderful sign seen at a Women’s March in Washington: we shall overcomb.