The Quiet Fireball of Mogadishu- The lack of media spotlight in terror attacks in Africa

Two trucks from the small town of Bariire Somalia on the 14th of October, one a Toyota Noah minivan, the other a bigger vehicle now unidentifiable loaded with approximately 350kg of explosives. Their target? A heavily guarded secure compound in the capital city Mogadishu 30 miles away, home to the Somali headquarters of the United Nations, most embassy buildings and the headquarters of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM). It is thought that the plan was for the Toyota to blast open the gates to the secure compound in the Madina region to make way for the larger vehicle to cause untold devastation inside the compound, striking at the Somali government and it’s allies.

All did not go to plan, the Toyota was stopped at a checkpoint and the driver, a known militant involved in previous attacks on the capital, was detained. The Toyota was later detonated, killing two people, though how this detonation was set off is not clear. The larger truck carrying the majority of the explosives detonated at the K5 intersection, the busiest junction in the city during a traffic jam, blowing up cars, levelling buildings and igniting a fuel truck which caused a massive fireball. This truck bomb resulted in the death of at least 327 people, with that number likely to rise in the coming weeks, in excess of that number have been injured.

Despite not having made a direct claim, the perpetrators of the attack are most likely Al-Shabaab, an Islamist militant group with links to Al-Qaeda, based in Somalia who frequently target Mogadishu after being driven out of the capital in August 2011. It is thought that the attack could be an act of revenge after a joint raid in late August between Somali forces and the US resulted in 10 civilian casualties at a farm on the outskirts of Bariire, a known stronghold for Al-Shabaab. The arrested driver of the Toyota also has links to the town.

This act of terrorism is the biggest terrorism incident in terms of fatalities since the Badush prison massacre carried out by ISIS in Iraq on the 10th of June 2014. Despite this being the most deadly terrorist attack in years, resulting in body parts strewn across a busy junction and 160 people buried unidentified due to the level of charring, it has garnered relatively little media attention. A passing incident soon to be forgotten.

Compare this to the Charlie Hebdo attack on the 7th of January 2015, 12 people were killed and 11 were injured, all of their names are known. The public outcry was immense, defiant cartoons plastering social media within hours, #JeSuisCharlie trending on Twitter. More importantly than social media fads, huge unity rallies took place all over the world, 40 world leaders descended upon Paris to take part. For quite some time, we were all Charlie Hebdo. It was a powerful, defiant display of solidarity from Cairo to Sydney, from Montreal to Beirut and everywhere inbetween, millions of people physically showing their support. On the 18th of October thousands of Somalis took to the streets of Mogadishu to demonstrate against the terrorist bombing, but there were no accompanying rallies around the world, not even an empty, viral hashtag. In comparison, Somalia stood very much alone.

That is not to say that Somalia received no support from the international community. Djibouti sent 30 doctors and medical supplies to help treat the victims, US Mission-Somalia sent relief supplies Turkey and Kenya flew out the injured for treatment. The Eiffel Tower was turned off as a sign of respect for the victims, Istanbul and Toronto had similar lights out displays. Other countries have also donated relief supplies, medical equipment and expertise. The official verbal outrage has been muted at the highest levels, only a generic perfunctory statement was made by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson ‘condemning in the strongest terms’, unsurprisingly President Donald Trump remains quiet on the issue.

So why does the world appear to not care about Somalia? Is it because Somalia is a majority Muslim nation at a time when the Western world is wary as a whole of Islam? Is it because Somalia is known as a failed state, ravaged by war and known mainly for piracy? Is it because it happened in Africa, a continent with terrorist groups just as dangerous if not more so than ISIS, yet somehow doesn’t get the same news coverage? It is a multifaceted issue, and the truth of the matter is that all of the above probably come into play. But it is important to remember that whatever problems Somalia has as a whole, we cannot simply consider it as an “area of active hostilities” as designated by President Trump, the people who died at that junction were normal people trying to go about their daily lives in a country that has been ravaged by civil war, terrorism, drought and famine in recent years. They deserve our sympathy, our attention and our aid too.