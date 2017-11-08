USA Tries to Leave the World, Again

Since Donald Trump’s appointment as President in January, there has been a general consensus among many of his opponents that carrying out some of his more radical policies (e.g. building a wall between Mexico and the USA) would be nearly impossible. However, to challenge Trump on his abilities (no matter how ludicrous this sounds), would be playing to his strengths. No matter how vulgar or improbable his schemes can be, he somehow finds a way to stun everyone.

Trump’s disapproval of mutli-national organizations has been well documented, especially on the campaign trail, citing the UN for its “utter weakness and incompetence” in 2016 as an example. This rhetoric from the current President has been also been aimed at the EU, UNESCO and multiple trade deals involving the USA (notably Israel and NAFTA). Whilst such streams of abuse are often seen as predictable and frequent from Trump, such attacks should be seen as worrying to the rest of the world, as once again he’s actually fulfilling his ambitions.

The withdrawal by the USA of UNESCO was one of minor politics, but with major significance. Interpreting this withdrawal in a larger scale, the US’ withdrawal doesn’t impact policy significantly, as UNESCO only seek to aid policy for the UN, which the US are still a member of. However, what the withdrawal does signify on a domestic level is that Trump wishes to revert America to an isolationist country, a sleeping superpower if you will.

Such an America hasn’t been seen since before WWII, and whilst the US’ involvement in international politics has been debatable (Vietnam, Iraq, Cuba, the list is endless), the USA has been a significant international presence for a century. UNESCO isn’t the only example either, with Trump’s White House already notifying the UN on their ambition to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, and despite having reconciled his differences since, Trump has lambasted and threatened to withdraw from the UN previously.

This strikes a stark contrast to his predecessor, Barack Obama, who previously stated that the United States stands ready to begin a “new chapter of international cooperation” (2009), whereas Trump merely stated that: “As president of the United States, I will always put America first”. Whilst by many, this seems practical and significantly more sensible than Obama’s approach, the USA’s position in the world will, and already has suffered. According to Gallup (the independent statistic specialists), the USA’s stance in the public eye has been consistently falling since 2002, which doesn’t seem like a coincidence; furthermore for the first time in nearly a decade, the USA is being seen more unfavourably than favourably by those same personas.

That’s not to say the USA has ruined its reputation irreversibly, considering the circumstances, with Britain nearly begging for a trade deal, Saudi Arabia enjoying Trump’s support and more that comes in favour of Trump’s ‘America first’ tactics. However, Trump’s isolationist strategy is losing his country its friends and their respect, something that has taken over a century to accumulate. Trump would perhaps argue that his strategy is to do such that, but if for whatever reason the USA cried for help, would its allies be so keen to help?