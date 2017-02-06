What’s the Best Way To Help the Homeless?

The number of people sleeping rough on the streets of UK cities is on the rise. According to data produced by the homeless charity Crisis, in 2016 4,134 people slept rough on the streets on any one night. Comparing this to figures from 2010, the number has in fact doubled. It is clear then that homelessness is rapidly increasing but one of the main obstructions we find to solving the problem is that instead of using prescriptive methods, local councils have been allowed to use a variety of hardline, preventative approaches to combat homelessness.

A number of measures have been put into place throughout the UK to try and prevent the homeless from sleeping in areas that they shouldn’t be. The method, which has attracted a high amount of media attention, has been the use of ‘spikes’ on stairs and other passageways which have previously been frequented by rough sleepers. This is simply barbaric and it solves nothing other than moving rough sleepers onto their next spot. Another method which is being considered by Worthing Council is to fine homeless people £50 if they’re caught begging for money in the street. Nearly everybody at some point has been walking along a street to be asked by a rough sleeper for any spare change. It’s harmless to answer with a polite no or to give them some spare change if you do have it. A minute out of our day could change theirs. Begging will not solve the long term problem of homelessness but until local councils start doing more it’s one of the only options.

An initiative set up in various cities across the country is the “suspended coffee” scheme. The scheme allows customers of participating cafés and restaurants to buy an extra coffee or a “suspended coffee” which will then be given to a rough sleeper free of charge when they next come into store. One of the coffee giants, Starbucks joined the initiative in 2013 and offers to match the value of a customer’s coffee with one available to a rough sleeper, free of charge. It may seem like a small difference, but a warm drink on a cold day can make all the difference to somebody who has spent the night sleeping on the streets.

Do one act of kindness each day of the year and you will change 365 lives. — Suspended Coffee UK (@SuspendCoffeeUK) January 7, 2014

The increase in homelessness has gathered large media attention and put pressure on the government to act. In October 2016, Prime Minister Theresa May created the Homelessness Protection Programme which will see £40 million distributed throughout the UK in areas where there are a high number of rough sleepers. The programme will be deploying two key strategies to prevent and aid homelessness. Firstly, it will try to help citizens before they end up on the street, so people who are at risk of losing their home will receive some form of financial aid. Secondly, and most importantly, people who are already sleeping rough will have better access to education and employment programmes.

At present, Canterbury has not implemented anywhere near the amount of deterrents that other cities are using. This could all change soon though because Canterbury ranks eighth in the country for the highest number of rough sleepers per 1,000 households. Some local charities are trying to make changes. For example, Canterbury-based charity Porchlight is doing all it can to get young people off the streets by setting up hostels for them to stay the night in with breakfast in the morning. Recently also, Paul Hollywood, who resides near Canterbury, became a patron for the youth charity which will hopefully illuminate the problem of homelessness in the city. It comes at a time however, when Porchlight has had funding cuts, which may affect its ability to help people. The challenge of resolving homelessness in this city, and across the country, is still very real.