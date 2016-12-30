Susannah Townsend awarded MBE

Olympic hockey star Susannah Townsend was awarded an MBE for her services to the sport. The University of Kent alumni and sports scholar won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics with the Team GB hockey team.

Susannah studied Sport and Exercise Science and played hockey for the University, having already been playing for Canterbury first team since the age of 15.

Prior to her victory in Rio she visited the University and spoke about her time here. She said “Without a doubt I would not be at the fitness level I am now if I had not had the facilities and expertise available to me when I was on the scholarship scheme.

“I set out to do this because I want to be one of the best players in the world. I want to be on the world stage and inspire other people. I love working in a team and the problem-solving that you do on the pitch. You go into the Olympics to win a gold medal and we are definitely setting out to do that. Millions of people dream of representing Great Britain at the Olympics and we have a chance to make our dreams become reality. You can do whatever you want to if you put your mind to it.”

Other notable people from Kent to be recognised in the New Year’s Honour list are Canterbury and Whitstable MP Julian Brazier, actor Mark Rylance, chief executive of the Care Quality Commission David Behan, Paralympian Will Bayley and Tom Ransley (who studied at King’s School, Canterbury).

The full New Year Honours lists for 2017 that recognise the achievements and service of extraordinary people across the United Kingdom can be found here