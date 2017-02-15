Varsity 2017: CCCU Topple UKC in Men and Women’s Rugby

Varsity finished on a low for Kent with losses in both the men’s and women’s rugby.

The earlier kick off was in the women’s, and it was bleak from the start for UKC. CCCU were too strong on the

wings, and continuously exploited the gaps that sprung up in defence. Quick ball and line breaks lead to another try, meaning the first half ended 22-0 in Christ Church’s favour.

The second half was brighter in terms of defence, but the continuous pressure by CCCU meant the final score ended 37-0.

The scoreline did not do the Kent women justice. There was not a single girl on the pitch who lacked in effort.

The men’s got underway in a similar fashion, with Christ Church leading through an early try. UKC replied with a try and fantastic conversion, but CCCU fought ahead to a 19-7 lead. Kent used their strong scrum and quick backs to draw the game level, but a late penalty gave Christ Church a three-point lead, which they held onto to the end,

with the game finishing 22-19. There will be controversy over CCCU’s demand for uncontested scrums, since it was an area Kent were clearly dominating in.

Despite the disappointing results, UKC should walk away with their heads held high after two thrilling games.