VARSITY 2017: Women’s Tennis

The day started poorly for UKC’s women, with the two doubles matches both losing in straight sets. Despite putting up a good fight, UKC never really looked like challenging, with CCCU’s service game just too strong.

Things began to look up as the first three single games got underway, with all three Kent women winning their first, and then second sets, to claim three points over CCCU.

With the overall matches at 3-2 to Kent, the last singles match was a tense affair. Despite the pressure, some fantastic returns and strong mobility ensured a win, again in straight sets, to Kent, the final result being 4-2.