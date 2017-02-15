Select Page

VARSITY 2017: Women’s Tennis

Posted by | Feb 15, 2017 | , | 0 |

VARSITY 2017: Women’s Tennis

The day started poorly for UKC’s women, with the two doubles matches both losing in straight sets. Despite putting up a good fight, UKC never really looked like challenging, with CCCU’s service game just too strong.

Things began to look up as the first three single games got underway, with all three Kent women winning their first, and then second sets, to claim three points over CCCU.

With the overall matches at 3-2 to Kent, the last singles match was a tense affair. Despite the pressure, some fantastic returns and strong mobility ensured a win, again in straight sets, to Kent, the final result being 4-2.

Rate:

About The Author

Related Posts

UKC bounce back to secure penalty win against CCCU in football 3s

UKC bounce back to secure penalty win against CCCU in football 3s

March 3, 2015

Kent’s Swimmers Forge Successful Weekend

Kent’s Swimmers Forge Successful Weekend

November 24, 2014

An Idiot’s Guide to Varsity Swimming: Kent causes a splash in the pool

An Idiot’s Guide to Varsity Swimming: Kent causes a splash in the pool

March 10, 2013

CCCU beat Kent in Women’s Basketball Varsity

CCCU beat Kent in Women’s Basketball Varsity

February 23, 2014

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Tweets

Follow @inquirelive

Latest Issue

Latest Issue