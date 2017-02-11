Select Page

VARSITY: Cross Country 11th of February, 2017

On this cold, Saturday morning, students from the University of Kent and Christ Church University participated in a cross country run.

The 5K/3.1 mile run brought everyone together and created an amicable spirit.

One of the event organisers said that it was “an inclusive” experience rather than a competitive one. The light hearted atmosphere was demonstrated with one of the participants pushing a baby stroller along the way.

The run started at around 9:05AM in 1°C weather, following a night of light snow. The first three runners to cross the finish line were UKC students; James Mckenzie, Andrew Headley and Charlie Wyllie with an approximate time of 17 min. and 20sec.

