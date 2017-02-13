VARSITY: Men’s Football 3s lose on penalties

Team Kent’s Men’s Football 3s were unable to defeat Canterbury Christ Church this afternoon in a heated and eventful Varsity match.

Within minutes, a CCCU fan had to be escorted off the premises for aggressive behaviour, and that set the tone for an angry contest filled with many fouls and passionate words exchanged. The referee probably had to call more free-kicks than throw-ins, as both teams locked horns and battled relentlessly for the win.

CCCU held the upper hand for the majority of the match, and they were much further ahead in terms of possession, shots and missed chances. However, Kent FC were able to hold them off to a 1-1 draw until the penalty shoot-out after full-time.

Kent were only able to score one of their penalties (which, weirdly enough, was taken by their goalkeeper), but CCCU scored all of their first four, which allowed them to win the match.