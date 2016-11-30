Ireland Rewriting History

The New Zealand rugby team are the Invincibles of modern sport. Since rankings began in 2003, New Zealand have held the top spot for longer than every other team combined. They have won the last two world cups, the only team to retain the trophy since its onset. In both quality and form, they seemed to be impossible to defeat. On November 5 however, Ireland proved us wrong.

Without doubt, Ireland are a fantastic rugby playing nation. They have two 6 nations grand slams to their name (thirteen titles in total) and have regularly reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup, bar 2007 in France. As successful as they are as a rugby team, New Zealand are in a different league, having never lost a game in all of their encounters with Ireland, and in recent years have looked unbeatable. The All Blacks have the best record in international rugby losing only 5 matches in the last 5 years to Australia (twice), South Africa (twice) and England (once), who have all consistently been ranked in the top 4 teams in the world. How then did Ireland, who were ranked 6th at the start of the internationals, defeat this monstrous All Blacks team 40-29?

The historic game in Chicago was a very tense affair despite what the score line may suggest. The game got off to a flying start with both teams on the score board within five minutes as Sexton knocked over a penalty and Moala touched down for a try from Naholo’s break. This game was never expected to go Ireland’s way but in the eighth minute, Joe Moody’s dump tackle earned him 10 minutes in the bin. This was a key moment for Ireland in the match, and with New Zealand a man down, they looked to capitalise on the props mistake. They put two tries past New Zealand in ten minutes, utilising the infamous Irish driving maul for the first and CJ Stander’s close range drive over for the second. The yellow card was a major moment in the match, it allowed Ireland to gain control of the game and rattled New Zealand.

Irelands two tries in Moody’s absence were crucial to the victory but the Irish players heroic defensive ensured that they continued to control the game and that Moala’s was the only All Black try of the first half. The Irish backrow was central to this defensive effort, flankers CJ Stander and Josh Van der Flier (sub appearance, 26 min) made 14 and 13 tackles respectively along with fellow backrower and World Rugby Player of the Year nominee Jamie Heaslip making 10. They slowed down play for New Zealand and shut down any moves the All Blacks looked to put together. Robbie Henshaw deserves plaudits for his defensive efforts also. Playing at inside centre, he was instrumental in Ireland’s victory, making 12 tackles in the game as he closed off the channel between 10 and 12, an area New Zealand’s runners are especially dangerous in. As if that wasn’t enough, in the final ten minutes of the game when Ireland were leading by only 33-29, from the back of the scrum Heaslip flicked the ball back inside to Henshaw who’s powerful run put Ireland over the line to secure the victory. A superbly timed angled run at the defence meant he beat three All Blacks to get over the line.

As already mentioned, Ireland controlled the game very well in the first half and managed to keep New Zealand at arm’s length in the second. The calmness and composure of the Irish team comes from the world class centre-half pairing, Connor Murray and Johnny Sexton. Between the two of them they controlled every aspect of the game. With Sexton’s pinpoint kicking to pin the opposition back, and Murray’s ability to spot the gaps in defence and exploit them, the two terrorised New Zealand all day. The pair were key to Ireland’s victory and were involved in everything Ireland did to beat the number 1 team in the world for the first time.