The Premier League is widely regarded as the most competitive and thrilling league in the world, and 2016 was an extraordinary year for the twenty competing clubs. I have rounded up my 2016 Premier League dream team which consists of individuals who throughout last year were especially impressive.

GK-Kasper Schmeichel: When your father has won most of the footballing honours a player can win it has to be a tough order following in his footsteps. Kasper became Leicester’s saviour in times of need throughout the 15/16 season just as his father Peter Schmeichel was for Manchester United all those years ago. Even though he has suffered a few injuries this season he deserves his place in this dream team purely on merit for his title heroics.

RB-Héctor Bellerín: The only Arsenal player to be on the PFA Team of the Year, and there’s a good reason why he makes this dream team as well. The 21-year-old started his career at Barcelona before moving to Arsenal in 2013. After a few loan spells he has found form and his solid, consistent performances have been outstanding last season and this season.

CB-David Luiz: After his £34 million move to Chelsea from PSG in August 2016, the central defender has found the discipline he lacked during his first stint with the Blues. Whether he keeps that discipline could be the difference between Chelsea securing the title or falling short.

CB-Robert Huth: The ex-Stoke defender was outstanding for them in the title run and proved that hard hitting defenders aren’t a thing of the past, at least for now. The veteran’s no-nonsense approach was definitely a key feature of Leicester’s title challenge.

LB-Danny Rose: Like Hector Bellerin for Arsenal, Danny Rose has been solid for Tottenham this season and they were unfortunate not to push for the title at the end of last season. Some would argue there are better left-backs to put into the team but for consistency and no nonsense, Danny Rose edges it for me.

RM-Adam Lallana: Lallana has settled really well at Liverpool and you can tell by his stats just how hard he is working under Jürgen Klopp. He’s been a key player for Liverpool, providing tricky footwork and the work rate of a horse to produce outstanding performances week in, week out.

CDM. N’Golo Kante: After being one of Leicester City’s pivotal players last season, it would be fair to say that N’Golo Kante did have his fair share of doubters when he made his big summer move to Chelsea. This season though, he has proven all doubters wrong by being one of Antonio Conte’s key players and his solid consistency is helping Chelsea maintain a comfortable position at the top of the table.

CAM. Mesut Özil: The Arsenal 2016 Player of the Season winner had the best assist stats per game than anyone else in history at the end of last season. At the end of the last campaign he had played 89 games for Arsenal with 33 assists which is an incredible number and justifies a place in this dream team.

LM-Kevin De Bruyne: The £55 million man was a key player for Manuel Pellegrini and he also has been to Pep Guardiola this season. At 25 years of age he still has a lot to live up too, but with his quality performances week after week that shouldn’t be a problem. The only thing City will have to worry about is burning him out and relying on him too much.

ST-Zlatan Ibrahimović: The 35-year-old has been outstanding for Manchester United this season after his free move from PSG in the summer. When he arrived at United many doubted if he could handle the Premier League’s tempo, especially at his age. But with 14 goals in the bag and still no sign of stopping, do not be surprised if you see him with the Golden Boot at the end of the season.

ST-Jamie Vardy: Vardy at the end of the 2016 season was the second top goal scorer in the Premier League, and only one goal behind Golden Boot winner Harry Kane. His form was astonishing and his goals helped Leicester clinch the title.