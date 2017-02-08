Favourite Green Spots in London

Hampstead Heath

One of the largest green spaces in London, and arguably one of the best viewing points of the city too, Hampstead Heath has several swimming pools and a lido so it’s a perfect place to spend the day during the summer. On the edge of the heath is Kenwood house – one of London’s hidden gems (also free entry), which has many beautiful acres of grounds and an old fashioned café to relax in. Adjoining the Heath is a smaller (less intimidating in size), but equally as picturesque, park called Golders Green, which has a small zoo (No Admission), a fenced off area for fallow deer, and a butterfly house.

Kensington Gardens

A charming green space situated just west of Hyde Park, which has an air of royalty and formality to it due to the presence of the elegant Kensington Palace, along with the striking orangery. The large, central pond is a lovely place to sit upon a bench and enjoy watching the wildlife and people pass by. If you fancy sitting down for lunch there are two cafés to choose from, but it depends on whether you would like to experience the peaceful beauty of the Italian Garden café, or the slightly busier central atmosphere of the Broadwalk café (the latter is likely to be cheaper). Not only that, but if you’re a fan of Peter Pan you can visit the popular bronze statue that is hidden in a peaceful spot ahead of the Italian Gardens; Kensington Gardens inspired J.M Barrie when writing his novel, and once you visit the space it will be clear to you why it did.

Battersea Park

Situated on the South Bank of the Thames, Battersea is a somewhat hidden gem with many unexpected activities. There’s a zoo (£8.95 admission), a boating lake, a café, and various sports facilities like tennis and cricket. It’s slightly out of the way if you intend on spending a day within central London (bus journey or long walk from Sloane Square tube station), however, it’s definitely worth the trouble if you’re looking for a green space that doesn’t typically have crowds of tourists in it.

Camley Street Natural Park

A quaint paradise amongst the chaos of two of London’s busiest railway stations; this green space includes grassland, woodland, and wetland habitats like ponds, and marshy areas. There is a cute café that serves vegetarian food on the weekends, as well as picnic areas to use throughout the week – and it is also home to many birds, butterflies, amphibians and plant life, which makes it a lovely place to explore for an hour or two. It’s a little island of nature conservation in the middle of lots of bustling inner-city buildings.