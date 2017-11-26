Select Page

FILM LISTINGS FOR THE GULBENKIAN

THE DEATH OF STALIN Fri 24th â€“ Tues 28th Nov 2017

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME Sat 25th â€“Thurs 30th Nov 2017

THE FLORIDA PROJECT Fri 1st â€“ Sat 2nd Dec 2017

THELMA Fri 1st Dec 2017

THOR: RAGNAROK Sat 2nd â€“ Wed 6th Dec 2017

THE POLAR EXPRESS Sun 3rd Dec 2017

THE KILLING OF A SACRED DEER (15) Sun 3rd â€“ Mon 4th Dec 2017

BREATHE (12A) Fri 8th â€“ Sun 10th Dec 2017

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS (12A) Fri 8th â€“ Wed 20th Dec 2017

Student Event: HOME ALONE (18) Sat 9th Dec 2017

LOVING VINCENT(recorded) Wed 13th Dec 2017

PADDINGTON 2 (PG) Fri 15th â€“ Wed 20th Dec 2017

