FILM LISTINGS FOR THE GULBENKIAN
THE DEATH OF STALIN Fri 24th â€“ Tues 28th Nov 2017
CALL ME BY YOUR NAME Sat 25th â€“Thurs 30th Nov 2017
THE FLORIDA PROJECT Fri 1st â€“ Sat 2nd Dec 2017
THOR: RAGNAROK Sat 2nd â€“ Wed 6th Dec 2017
THE POLAR EXPRESS Sun 3rd Dec 2017
THE KILLING OF A SACRED DEER (15) Sun 3rd â€“ Mon 4th Dec 2017
BREATHE (12A) Fri 8th â€“ Sun 10th Dec 2017
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS (12A) Fri 8th â€“ Wed 20th Dec 2017
Student Event: HOME ALONE (18) Sat 9th Dec 2017
LOVING VINCENT(recorded) Wed 13th Dec 2017