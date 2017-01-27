Top 10 tips for Britts moving to America

Between the unfolding drama of Brexit, and the US presidential election dominating the world, moving to the states to study abroad was certainly an interesting decision. In a place where crisps are chips, and chips are fries, there are a few things you should know before you cross the pond. Georgia Henry gives her tips for moving to America!

Everything is bigger…

Americans enjoy consumerism in excess, and you’ll probably never get used to the serving sizes. My advice: never order a large, when it says large, it doesn’t mean, ‘I’m extra hungry today,’ it means ‘this popcorn could feed a small country’ kind of large.

You’ll also be utterly overwhelmed at the variations of flavours of everything. Take Oreos, chocolate and vanilla right? WRONG. There’s peanut butter, mint, red velvet, even birthday cake!

2. … Except beer

Now this one really shocked me. How can a place where everything looks like it’s been marketed for giants consider it logical to have (pardon the pun) pint sized pints? In case you didn’t know, a pint in the UK consists of 20 fluid ounces, in America, it is a mere 16.

3. They drive on the wrong side.

In literal terms, they technically drive on the right side of the road… But we all know that just isn’t ‘right’. You also probably knew this one already, but you won’t realise how strange it feels until you move to the U.S. I constantly find yourself trying to get into the wrong side of cars. And I admit to having been known to look the wrong way when crossing the street.

4. Your accent is “AWESOME”.

Whether you speak fluent Essex, or if you’re a Yorkshire lass like me, Americans will never fail to be completely astounded by the way you talk, especially if you’re outside of the typical tourist traps. I realised this on my first day when five different people complimented my accent all while I waited for my Starbucks. It’s charming at first, and a great conversation starter, but four months down the line, you’ll grow tired of having people ask you to “Say something English!” or “Spell colour!”

*By the way, if they do ask you how to spell colour… It’s “f- *- c- k o- f- f”.

5. You will become known as ‘the foreign one’.

This might not apply to everyone, but I lived in a small town in South Jersey, and I’m pretty sure I was the only Brit for miles. This of course meant that I was something of a novelty in a lot of classes, and reading aloud in lectures was entertaining for all.

Bonus tip: Don’t ever say “Tomato and basil” in public.

6. You’ll get hit on. All the time.

I don’t know what it is about the English accent, but the Americans I met loved it. I’m starting to think that on every American college boy’s bucket list is ‘make out with a British person’. Say “cheers love” to anyone and you won’t hear the end of it. Being English has made for some hilarious encounters, my favourite chat up line being, “So how are you dealing with Brexit?”

7. “Do you know The Queen?”

Now I can’t say this applies to everyone, only a select few. There are people who will assume you’re from London, and will also presume that you’re on close terms with the Royals. I personally prefer not to correct them on this one; why not tell them you and Kate Middleton have brunch every Tuesday. They’ll probably believe you! That being said, because the U.K is so much smaller than the states, they might also think that you are on a first name basis with the entire population. For the record, no, I don’t know your fourth cousin Brian who moved to London in 1989.

8. Public toilets are free!

But they’re called restrooms. Either way it’s a rather nice surprise not to have to desperately fumble for loose change while you’e dying for the loo.

9. Washington D.C is not in Washington State.

They are not the same thing. The president lives nowhere near Seattle. In fact, the two are at complete opposite ends of the country. But as long as you’ve got your quirky, pretentious accent, any ignorance or stupidity on your part will be totally overlooked.

10. Don’t talk politics.

I think this one applies to pretty much anywhere, but I strongly advise you not to parade your political opinions. Just as I found it irritating whenever an American tried to tell me about the UK’s political system, I’m sure Americans find it just as annoying to have Europeans telling them how to vote. Mind your own business and vent about it on Twitter like a normal person.

With all of this in mind, I must say that while living in New Jersey, everyone I met was extremely welcoming, and very patient with me when I repeatedly asked them to explain to me what a ‘dime’ and a ‘quarter’ was. But, as much as it breaks my heart to leave, it will be nice to return to a place where a bag of chips is a bag of chips.